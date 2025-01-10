PM Modi gives first podcast interview to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath

I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you! https://t.co/xth1Vixohn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2025 Highlights from the Trailer In the two-minute trailer, Nikhil Kamath says to PM Modi, “I’m feeling nervous sitting here talking to you.” PM Modi, smiling, replies, “This is my first podcast; I don’t know how it will go.” PM Modi also reposted Nikhil Kamath’s post on his social media handle, X, writing, “I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you.” In the two-minute trailer, Nikhil Kamath says to PM Modi, “I’m feeling nervous sitting here talking to you.” PM Modi, smiling, replies, “This is my first podcast; I don’t know how it will go.” PM Modi also reposted Nikhil Kamath’s post on his social media handle, X, writing, “I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you.”

‘I am human, not God’: PM Modi During the podcast, Nikhil asks PM Modi what talent a young person aspiring to be a leader should possess. PM Modi responds that politics needs a continuous influx of good people—those driven by a mission, not ambition. He further stated, “When I became Chief Minister, I gave a speech. I said then that mistakes happen, and I make them too. I am human, not God.”

Discussion on Wars Addressing questions about the current global situation, particularly wars, PM Modi stated, “We are constantly saying that we are not neutral. I keep saying that I am in favour of peace.”

Nikhil Kamath is an Indian stockbroker and successful entrepreneur. He founded Zerodha in 2010. Zerodha provides online trading services in stocks, commodities, mutual funds, bonds, and currency. He started Zerodha with his elder brother, Nithin Kamath.

In March 2023, Nikhil launched the ‘People By WTF’ podcast. He has already interviewed Tanmay Bhat, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Sunil Shetty, Ritesh Agarwal, Ronnie Screwvala, and many other prominent personalities.