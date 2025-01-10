scriptPM Modi gives first podcast interview to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath | PM Modi gives first podcast interview to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

PM Modi gives first podcast interview to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath

The podcast trailer has been released on YouTube. The two-minute trailer shows PM Modi discussing various issues.

New DelhiJan 10, 2025 / 01:42 pm

Patrika Desk

PM Modi First Podcast

PM Modi First Podcast

PM Modi Podcast Interview: PM Modi has become a globally recognised figure, going beyond India’s borders. He consistently strives to connect with the common people. To further this engagement, PM Modi has adopted a new approach: appearing on Indian businessman Nikhil Kamath’s podcast show, ‘People By WTF’. The podcast trailer has been released on YouTube. The two-minute trailer shows PM Modi discussing various issues. He shared a glimpse of it on his social media platform, X. The trailer shows Nikhil asking PM Modi several questions, to which the Prime Minister responds.

Highlights from the Trailer

In the two-minute trailer, Nikhil Kamath says to PM Modi, “I’m feeling nervous sitting here talking to you.” PM Modi, smiling, replies, “This is my first podcast; I don’t know how it will go.” PM Modi also reposted Nikhil Kamath’s post on his social media handle, X, writing, “I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you.”

‘I am human, not God’: PM Modi

During the podcast, Nikhil asks PM Modi what talent a young person aspiring to be a leader should possess. PM Modi responds that politics needs a continuous influx of good people—those driven by a mission, not ambition. He further stated, “When I became Chief Minister, I gave a speech. I said then that mistakes happen, and I make them too. I am human, not God.”

Discussion on Wars

Addressing questions about the current global situation, particularly wars, PM Modi stated, “We are constantly saying that we are not neutral. I keep saying that I am in favour of peace.”
Nikhil Kamath is an Indian stockbroker and successful entrepreneur. He founded Zerodha in 2010. Zerodha provides online trading services in stocks, commodities, mutual funds, bonds, and currency. He started Zerodha with his elder brother, Nithin Kamath.
In March 2023, Nikhil launched the ‘People By WTF’ podcast. He has already interviewed Tanmay Bhat, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Sunil Shetty, Ritesh Agarwal, Ronnie Screwvala, and many other prominent personalities.

News / National News / PM Modi gives first podcast interview to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Another Indian-Origin MP Contends for Canadian PM Post

World

Another Indian-Origin MP Contends for Canadian PM Post

in 3 hours

Delhi Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

National News

Delhi Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

in 2 hours

Sukma Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Retaliatory Fire

National News

Sukma Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Retaliatory Fire

in 2 hours

PM Modi gives first podcast interview to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath

National News

PM Modi gives first podcast interview to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath

in 5 hours

Latest National News

Sukma Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Retaliatory Fire

National News

Sukma Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Retaliatory Fire

in 2 hours

Delhi Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

National News

Delhi Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

in 2 hours

Public Holiday: 4-5 Days Off for Sankranti Announced, Find Out When and Where

National News

Public Holiday: 4-5 Days Off for Sankranti Announced, Find Out When and Where

18 hours ago

Sexual Harassment: Delhi University professor accused of harassing minor girl, suspended for six weeks

National News

Sexual Harassment: Delhi University professor accused of harassing minor girl, suspended for six weeks

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.