PM Modi gives Putin special gift, highlights of today’s programme

PM Modi presents Putin with a spiritual gift (Image source: ANI)
President Putin's Schedule Today: Friday, December 5, is a very special day for India and Russia. President Vladimir Putin is on a two-day visit to India. Last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented President Putin with a copy of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita written in Russian, a photo of which he shared on the social media platform 'X'. PM Modi wrote, "The teachings of the Gita inspire millions of people across the world."
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written on 'X' that he was very happy to welcome his friend, President Putin, to India. The friendship between India and Russia is decades old, and the people of both countries have continuously benefited from this strong relationship. India-Russia friendship is decades old and this strong relationship has continuously benefited the people of both countries.
President Vladimir Putin was welcomed in a very special manner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself arrived at Palam Airport in New Delhi to welcome him. A red carpet was rolled out in his honour. As soon as Putin alighted from the aircraft, both leaders greeted each other with smiles and hugs. After this, PM Modi and President Putin were seen travelling in the same car.
Amidst this warmth, today, Friday, is going to be very special. Because in the 23rd India-Russia Summit, both countries will focus on further strengthening trade, energy partnership, and defence cooperation. All eyes are now on the outcomes of this important meeting.
Putin's visit to India is going to be very busy and equally special. Last night, December 4, Prime Minister Modi hosted a private dinner in his honour. Today, on December 5, at 9 AM, he will be presented with a Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Immediately after, around 10 AM, Putin will visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. At 11 AM, discussions will be held to give a new direction to the relations between the two countries at the 23rd India-Russia Summit at Hyderabad House. At 4 PM, he will address the Indo-Russia Business Forum and at 5 PM, he will meet prominent business leaders from India and abroad at Bharat Mandapam. The day will conclude with a State Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at 7 PM.
