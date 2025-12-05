PM Modi gives Putin special gift, highlights of today’s programme

Putin's visit to India is going to be very busy and equally special. Last night, December 4, Prime Minister Modi hosted a private dinner in his honour. Today, on December 5, at 9 AM, he will be presented with a Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Immediately after, around 10 AM, Putin will visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. At 11 AM, discussions will be held to give a new direction to the relations between the two countries at the 23rd India-Russia Summit at Hyderabad House. At 4 PM, he will address the Indo-Russia Business Forum and at 5 PM, he will meet prominent business leaders from India and abroad at Bharat Mandapam. The day will conclude with a State Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at 7 PM.