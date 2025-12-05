5 December 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

PM Modi gives Putin special gift, highlights of today’s programme

President Putin's visit to India is set to be extremely busy and special. Both countries will focus on further strengthening trade, energy partnership, and defence cooperation. All eyes are on today's schedule.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 05, 2025

PM Modi gave this special gift to Putin

PM Modi presents Putin with a spiritual gift (Image source: ANI)

President Putin's Schedule Today: Friday, December 5, is a very special day for India and Russia. President Vladimir Putin is on a two-day visit to India. Last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented President Putin with a copy of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita written in Russian, a photo of which he shared on the social media platform 'X'. PM Modi wrote, "The teachings of the Gita inspire millions of people across the world."

PM Modi Welcomed President Putin in This Manner

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written on 'X' that he was very happy to welcome his friend, President Putin, to India. The friendship between India and Russia is decades old, and the people of both countries have continuously benefited from this strong relationship. India-Russia friendship is decades old and this strong relationship has continuously benefited the people of both countries.

President Vladimir Putin was welcomed in a very special manner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself arrived at Palam Airport in New Delhi to welcome him. A red carpet was rolled out in his honour. As soon as Putin alighted from the aircraft, both leaders greeted each other with smiles and hugs. After this, PM Modi and President Putin were seen travelling in the same car.

Amidst this warmth, today, Friday, is going to be very special. Because in the 23rd India-Russia Summit, both countries will focus on further strengthening trade, energy partnership, and defence cooperation. All eyes are now on the outcomes of this important meeting.

President Vladimir Putin's Schedule Today

Putin's visit to India is going to be very busy and equally special. Last night, December 4, Prime Minister Modi hosted a private dinner in his honour. Today, on December 5, at 9 AM, he will be presented with a Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Immediately after, around 10 AM, Putin will visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. At 11 AM, discussions will be held to give a new direction to the relations between the two countries at the 23rd India-Russia Summit at Hyderabad House. At 4 PM, he will address the Indo-Russia Business Forum and at 5 PM, he will meet prominent business leaders from India and abroad at Bharat Mandapam. The day will conclude with a State Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at 7 PM.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

pm modi

Published on:

05 Dec 2025 08:20 am

English News / National News / PM Modi gives Putin special gift, highlights of today’s programme

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.