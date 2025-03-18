scriptPM Modi highlights Maha Kumbh success in Lok Sabha address, credits people’s effort | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

PM Modi highlights Maha Kumbh success in Lok Sabha address, credits people’s effort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Lok Sabha that our strength of unity is such that it thwarts every attempt to divide us.

BharatMar 18, 2025 / 02:58 pm

Patrika Desk

PM Modi ने लोकसभा को संबोधित किया

PM Modi ने लोकसभा को संबोधित किया

PM Modi Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha during the budget session on Tuesday. During his address, he expressed gratitude to the people for the successful organisation of the Maha Kumbh.

Emphasis on the Importance of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’

PM Modi stated that he had emphasised the importance of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ from the Red Fort. The entire world witnessed India’s grandeur in the form of the Maha Kumbh. We witnessed a national awakening during the Maha Kumbh, which will inspire new achievements. This has also given a strong reply to those who doubt our strength.

People from Across the Country Participated in the Maha Kumbh

In the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said this shows how strong the sentiment of celebrating our traditions, culture and values has become today. Many kinds of nectar have emerged from the Maha Kumbh… the nectar of unity. The Maha Kumbh was an event where people from every region and corner of the country came together.

‘Collective Consciousness Shows the Country’s Strength’

PM Modi said that during the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya last year, we felt how the country was preparing itself for the next 1000 years. Exactly one year later, this Maha Kumbh event has further strengthened this thought in all of us. This collective consciousness of the country shows the country’s strength.

A Glimpse of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’

He said that people gathered in Prayagraj with a spirit of ‘we’ not ‘I’, foregoing self-importance. When people speaking different languages and dialects chant ‘Har Har Gange’ on the Sangam ghats, it shows a glimpse of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’.

‘The Spirit of Unity is a Boon for Indians’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Lok Sabha that our strength of unity is such that it thwarts every attempt to divide us. This spirit of unity is a great boon for Indians. At a time when there is division in the country, this display of unity is our greatest strength.

Opposition Creates Ruckus

Meanwhile, after PM Modi’s address in the Lok Sabha, opposition MPs created a ruckus. Opposition MPs told Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that the House runs according to rules.

News / National News / PM Modi highlights Maha Kumbh success in Lok Sabha address, credits people’s effort

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi highlights Maha Kumbh success in Lok Sabha address, credits people’s effort

National News

PM Modi highlights Maha Kumbh success in Lok Sabha address, credits people’s effort

in 5 hours

Pakistan Boosts Hafiz Saeed's Security After Associate's Assassination

World

Pakistan Boosts Hafiz Saeed's Security After Associate's Assassination

1 hour ago

Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Showing Obscene Videos to Students, Case Filed

UP News

Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Showing Obscene Videos to Students, Case Filed

in 3 hours

Nagpur: Religious Text Burning Rumour Sparks Violence, Police Injured, CM Orders Crackdown

Crime

Nagpur: Religious Text Burning Rumour Sparks Violence, Police Injured, CM Orders Crackdown

1 hour ago

Latest National News

Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Suspect Killed in Encounter, Police Officer Injured

National News

Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Suspect Killed in Encounter, Police Officer Injured

18 hours ago

Gujarat: Priest’s suicide amid temple demolition threat, son alleges harassment

National News

Gujarat: Priest’s suicide amid temple demolition threat, son alleges harassment

22 hours ago

Vaishno Devi Shrine Receives ₹172 Crore and 27 kg Gold in Donations

National News

Vaishno Devi Shrine Receives ₹172 Crore and 27 kg Gold in Donations

23 hours ago

OYO Hotels: Last Chance for a Free Stay!

National News

OYO Hotels: Last Chance for a Free Stay!

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.