PM Modi highlights Maha Kumbh success in Lok Sabha address, credits people’s effort

People from Across the Country Participated in the Maha Kumbh In the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said this shows how strong the sentiment of celebrating our traditions, culture and values has become today. Many kinds of nectar have emerged from the Maha Kumbh… the nectar of unity. The Maha Kumbh was an event where people from every region and corner of the country came together.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "… Last year, during the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple, we saw how the country was preparing itself for the next 1000 years. This thought was strengthened even more during the Maha Kumbh… The country's collective…

'Collective Consciousness Shows the Country's Strength' PM Modi said that during the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya last year, we felt how the country was preparing itself for the next 1000 years. Exactly one year later, this Maha Kumbh event has further strengthened this thought in all of us. This collective consciousness of the country shows the country's strength.

A Glimpse of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ He said that people gathered in Prayagraj with a spirit of ‘we’ not ‘I’, foregoing self-importance. When people speaking different languages and dialects chant ‘Har Har Gange’ on the Sangam ghats, it shows a glimpse of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I stand here to speak on Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh. I congratulate crores of countrymen because of whom the Maha Kumbh could be organised successfully. Many people contributed to the success of the Maha Kumbh… I thank the people…

'The Spirit of Unity is a Boon for Indians' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Lok Sabha that our strength of unity is such that it thwarts every attempt to divide us. This spirit of unity is a great boon for Indians. At a time when there is division in the country, this display of unity is our greatest strength.