PM Modi Hoists Tricolour, Delivers Strong Message to Pakistan from Red Fort

India celebrated its 79th Independence Day today, marking the nation's liberation from British rule on 15 August 1947. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Indian flag at the Red Fort, marking his twelfth consecutive year performing this ceremony.
He subsequently addressed the nation. He stated that the Indian Constitution has consistently served as a guiding beacon.
PM Modi, speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, mentioned Operation Sindoor. He delivered a strong message to Pakistan on Independence Day, asserting that India will not differentiate between terrorism and those who harbour terrorists. India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail. He warned that if enemies continue their hostile actions, the Indian armed forces will respond on their own terms. He stated that Operation Sindoor established a "new normal".
PM Modi declared that blood and water will no longer coexist. He highlighted the perceived injustice faced by India in the Indus Waters Treaty and affirmed that India will no longer compromise the interests of its farmers.
He lauded the nation's farmers for filling the country's granaries. He emphasised that self-reliance is the ultimate test of a nation's self-respect. He stressed the importance of self-reliance, stating that it requires constant vigilance and extends beyond mere import and export. He linked self-reliance to national strength, asserting that its decline leads to national crises.
He cited Operation Sindoor as an example of self-reliance in action, highlighting the use of domestically manufactured weapons to defeat the enemy. He noted the Indian army's prowess during Operation Sindoor and the growth of self-reliance in the defence sector over the past 10 years.
In his address from the Red Fort, he stressed the importance of technology. He noted that while the concept of semiconductors was considered 50-60 years ago, progress has been slow. He announced that in the coming months, India will have domestically manufactured semiconductor plants, benefiting both India and the world.