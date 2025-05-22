scriptPM Modi Inaugurates 8 Railway Stations in Rajasthan | PM Modi Inaugurates 8 Railway Stations in Rajasthan | Latest News | Patrika News
PM Modi Inaugurates 8 Railway Stations in Rajasthan

The Prime Minister inaugurated 103 railway stations developed under the Amrit Bharat Yojana across the country.

BikanerMay 22, 2025 / 01:16 pm

Patrika Desk

PM Modi

बीकानेर में पीएम मोदी ने रेलवे स्टेशनों का किया उद्घाटन, फोटो सोर्स- रेलवे मंत्रालय

PM Modi Bikaner Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today bestowed several significant developmental gifts upon Rajasthan following the historic success of Operation Sindoor. After landing at Nal Airbase in Bikaner, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Karni Mata Temple in Deshnok and observed an exhibition of valorous deeds. He then virtually inaugurated 103 stations across the country, developed under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, including 8 stations in Rajasthan. Deshnok station was among those inaugurated.
From Deshnok, PM Modi travelled by road to the public gathering site in Palana, where Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma welcomed him by presenting a turban and a spinning wheel.

Meeting Children at Deshnok Station

At Deshnok railway station, the Prime Minister flagged off the Bikaner-Bandra Terminus weekly express. During the launch of this new train service, adorned with flowers, PM Modi interacted with children holding the Indian flag, spoke to them, and even signed autographs.

103 Stations Dedicated to the Nation

The Prime Minister inaugurated 103 railway stations developed under the Amrit Bharat Yojana across the country. Rajasthan’s Fatehpur Shekhawati, Deshnok, Bundi, Mandalgarh, Gogamedi, Rajgarh, Govindgarh, and Mandawar-Mahua Road stations are also included. These stations will serve as symbols of modern amenities, green technology, and passenger-friendly infrastructure.

₹26,000 Crore Worth of Initiatives for the State

Prime Minister Modi dedicated several projects aimed at accelerating Rajasthan’s development to the nation and laid the foundation stone for new schemes. He flagged off the Bikaner-Bandra Terminus Express.
Simultaneously, the electrification of 6 rail lines was dedicated to the nation. These include the Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km), Fulera-Degana (109 km), Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km), Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km), Samadari-Barmer (129 km), and Churu-Sadulpur (58 km) rail lines.
Seven road projects (at a cost of ₹4850 crore) were dedicated to the nation in Bikaner today. The foundation stone for solar energy and transmission projects in Bikaner, Nana, Didwana, and Kuchaman was laid. Nursing colleges in Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Dholpur, and Bhilwara were inaugurated, along with water projects in Pali and Jhunjhunu.

