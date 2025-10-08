PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Navi Mumbai International Airport

Image: X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on 8 October. NMIA, built at a cost of approximately ₹19,650 crore, is India's largest greenfield airport, constructed under a public-private partnership. It is the second international airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), twice the size of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).
Spread over 1160 hectares, this state-of-the-art airport has been designed to be one of the most efficient airports globally. It will operate in conjunction with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The airport is being built in multiple phases. Once fully operational, NMIA will be capable of serving 90 million passengers and managing over 3.2 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo annually.
A unique feature of this airport is its Automated People Mover (APM) system, which will connect all four terminals, facilitating easy passenger transfer. It will also include facilities such as 47 MW solar power generation, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) storage, and EV bus connectivity. NMIA will also be the country's first airport connected by water taxi.
NMIA is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for both domestic and international passengers. This includes a 3,700-meter-long runway for handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and an advanced air traffic control system.
Airlines such as Air India Express, IndiGo, and Akasa Air have announced the commencement of flights connecting NMIA to various domestic cities.
The airport has a shareholding of 74 percent in Mumbai International Airport Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited, and 26 percent in CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation).
Big NewsView All
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Trending