PM Modi Inaugurates New Guwahati Airport Terminal, Here’s What Makes It Special

Guwahati Airport Terminal (Image: Patrika)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday. PM Modi also shared pictures of this state-of-the-art facility, stating that it is a significant step for Assam's infrastructure. The newly inaugurated Terminal-2 building of Guwahati Airport is designed to handle approximately 1.3 crore passengers annually and was constructed at a cost of ₹4,000 crore. During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi also toured the new terminal building.
According to officials, the total cost of this project is ₹5,000 crore, out of which ₹1,000 crore has been specifically allocated for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. Officials stated that with the new terminal, Guwahati Airport aims to develop into a major aviation hub not only for Assam but for the entire Northeast India.
Regarding the inspiration behind the design of the new terminal building, officials explained that it has been conceptualised keeping in mind Assam's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage. This terminal building spans an area of 1,40,000 square meters.
Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport is named after the state's first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi. Prime Minister Modi also unveiled an 80-foot-tall statue of Gopinath Bordoloi outside the airport. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Modi had shared a glimpse of the terminal, calling it a major boost for Assam's infrastructure. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Enhanced capacity means improved ease of living and a boost to commerce as well as tourism."
The green spaces and plantations inside the terminal will provide passengers with a jungle-like experience. It features a theme inspired by Kaziranga National Park. This is India's first nature-themed airport terminal, designed with a 'Bamboo Orchid' theme. Its architecture is inspired by Assam's biodiversity and cultural heritage. Approximately 140 metric tonnes of bamboo sourced from the Northeast region have been used in the construction of the terminal.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending