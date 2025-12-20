PM Modi Inaugurates New Guwahati Airport Terminal, Here’s What Makes It Special

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday. PM Modi also shared pictures of this state-of-the-art facility, stating that it is a significant step for Assam's infrastructure. The newly inaugurated Terminal-2 building of Guwahati Airport is designed to handle approximately 1.3 crore passengers annually and was constructed at a cost of ₹4,000 crore. During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi also toured the new terminal building.