PM Modi Jaipur Visit: Rs 1 Lakh Crore Worth of Schemes to Be Dedicated, 21 Districts to Benefit

PM Modi is expected to arrive in Jaipur around 11:30 AM and spend over two hours there. The state government has named the event ‘Har Ghar Khushhali’ (Prosperity in Every Home). Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also attend the event.

Rs 46,000 Crore worth of projects According to reports, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth approximately ₹46,000 crore. These projects include solar parks, power grids, railways, national highways, and various other schemes. Tenders worth approximately Rs 58,000 crore will also be released during this event.

Foundation stone laying ceremony The state government has arranged several earthen pots for the PKC-ERCP’s foundation stone laying ceremony. These pots reportedly contain water from the Parvati, Chambal, and Kalisindh rivers, which may be symbolically combined in the presence of the Prime Minister.

PKC-ERCP to benefit these districts The PKC-ERCP project will provide water for agriculture, industries, and drinking purposes to 21 districts in Rajasthan. These districts include Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Karauli, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Deeg, Dausa, Alwar, Khairthal-Tijara, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Kotputli- Behror, Ajmer, Beawar, Kekri, Tonk, and Dudu.