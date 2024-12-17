scriptPM Modi Jaipur Visit: Rs 1 Lakh Crore Worth of Schemes to Be Dedicated, 21 Districts to Benefit | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

PM Modi Jaipur Visit: Rs 1 Lakh Crore Worth of Schemes to Be Dedicated, 21 Districts to Benefit

PM Modi’s Rajasthan Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Jaipur today.

JaipurDec 17, 2024 / 09:31 am

Patrika Desk

PM-Modi
Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jaipur today. He is the chief guest at a state-level function commemorating the Rajasthan government’s first anniversary in Dadia village, near Jaipur. During his visit, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the first phase of the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC)-Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several other schemes. This marks PM Modi’s second visit to Jaipur in nine days; his previous visit was for the inauguration of the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit.
PM Modi is expected to arrive in Jaipur around 11:30 AM and spend over two hours there. The state government has named the event ‘Har Ghar Khushhali’ (Prosperity in Every Home). Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also attend the event.

Rs 46,000 Crore worth of projects

According to reports, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth approximately ₹46,000 crore. These projects include solar parks, power grids, railways, national highways, and various other schemes. Tenders worth approximately Rs 58,000 crore will also be released during this event.

Foundation stone laying ceremony

The state government has arranged several earthen pots for the PKC-ERCP’s foundation stone laying ceremony. These pots reportedly contain water from the Parvati, Chambal, and Kalisindh rivers, which may be symbolically combined in the presence of the Prime Minister.

PKC-ERCP to benefit these districts

The PKC-ERCP project will provide water for agriculture, industries, and drinking purposes to 21 districts in Rajasthan. These districts include Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Karauli, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Deeg, Dausa, Alwar, Khairthal-Tijara, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Kotputli- Behror, Ajmer, Beawar, Kekri, Tonk, and Dudu.

Project to be implemented in two phases

The PKC-ERCP project’s first phase is slated for completion in four years. This phase will involve bringing water from the Naunehra barrage to Bisoolpur and Isarda. This includes the construction of the Ramgarh barrage, Mahalpur barrage, canal network and pumping stations in Naunehra, and a pumping station on the Mej river. The plan for the second phase is currently being finalised.

