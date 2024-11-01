PM Modi Lost His Jewel Today, Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy Passes Away

Prime Minister Modi wrote on social media, “Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality, and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient scriptures and making them accessible to the youth.”

Debroy received his education from Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur; Presidency College, Kolkata; Delhi School of Economics; and Trinity College, Cambridge. He worked at Presidency College, Kolkata; Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune; Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi; and as the director of the Legal Reforms project under the Ministry of Finance/UNDP.