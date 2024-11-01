PM Modi Lost His Jewel Today, Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy Passes Away

scriptPM Modi Lost His Jewel Today, Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy Passes Away | Latest News | Patrika News
Bibek Debroy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy passed away today at 7 am due to a blockage in the intestines.

Bibek Debroy’s Death: Economist and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy passed away today at the age of 69. Padma Shri awardee Mr. Debroy was previously the chairman of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune. AIIMS Delhi stated, “Bibek Debroy passed away today at 7 am due to a blockage in the intestines.” Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences, calling Debroy a “great scholar.”
Prime Minister Modi wrote on social media, “Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality, and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient scriptures and making them accessible to the youth.”
Debroy received his education from Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur; Presidency College, Kolkata; Delhi School of Economics; and Trinity College, Cambridge. He worked at Presidency College, Kolkata; Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune; Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi; and as the director of the Legal Reforms project under the Ministry of Finance/UNDP.

