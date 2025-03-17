PM Modi on RSS in podcast: ‘Not easy to understand Sangh,’ tells Lex Fridman

Podcast Shared on X PM Narendra Modi and Fridman shared the podcast on X. Modi stated, “I consider myself fortunate to have learned the essence and value of life from a prestigious organisation like the Sangh. For the past 100 years, the Sangh has been working with dedicated devotion. It teaches one thing in life: that the nation is everything and service to society is service to God.”

Every Terrorist Incident Linked to Pakistan PM Modi, describing Pakistan as a hub of terrorism and unrest, said that after independence, while India chose the path of peace, Pakistan initiated a proxy war. Its terrorism has affected not only India but the entire world. He added that every terrorist incident in the world can be traced back to Pakistan.

#WATCH | In a podcast with Lex Fridman, PM Narendra Modi said, “I never feel alone. I believe in the 1+1 theory— one is Modi, and the other is the divine. I am never truly alone because God is always with me… For me, ‘Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva’. I have the support of the divine… pic.twitter.com/VIMSH8veXB — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2025 ‘People of Pakistan Also Want Peace’ On the question of improving relations with Pakistan, Modi expressed hope that Pakistani leaders will come to their senses. He stated that the people of Pakistan also desire peace. He mentioned inviting Pakistan to his swearing-in ceremony and visiting Lahore himself, but every attempt at peace was met with hostility and betrayal. On the question of improving relations with Pakistan, Modi expressed hope that Pakistani leaders will come to their senses. He stated that the people of Pakistan also desire peace. He mentioned inviting Pakistan to his swearing-in ceremony and visiting Lahore himself, but every attempt at peace was met with hostility and betrayal.

PM Modi feeding a lion cub at Vanantara Praise for Trump, ‘We Will Get Along Great’ PM Modi praised US President Donald Trump, mentioning Trump’s actions at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event (breaking protocol to walk alongside him), and his courage during the shooting incident during the presidential election. He stated that Trump’s “America First” approach aligns with his “India First” vision, and that they would get along great. PM Modi praised US President Donald Trump, mentioning Trump’s actions at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event (breaking protocol to walk alongside him), and his courage during the shooting incident during the presidential election. He stated that Trump’s “America First” approach aligns with his “India First” vision, and that they would get along great.

‘My Country is My High Command’ – PM Modi He also appreciated Trump’s trust in him, stating that Trump has a clearly defined roadmap with well-defined steps designed to lead him towards his goals. Responding to Trump’s description of him as a tough negotiator, Modi said that he always prioritises India’s interests; for him, his country is his high command.

Improved Relations with China On the border dispute with China, Modi stated that it has been ongoing. The incidents on the border in 2020 increased tensions, but his recent meeting with President Xi Jinping has improved the situation. He added that they will gradually restore old trust, although this will take time.