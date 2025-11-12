PM Modi Reaches Hospital Directly After Returning from Bhutan, Meets Victims of Delhi Bomb Blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in India (Photo - ANI)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to the country after completing his two-day visit to Bhutan. PM Modi's aircraft landed in Delhi a short while ago. Upon reaching Delhi, instead of going to his official residence, PM Modi directly proceeded to Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP Hospital). At the hospital, he met with those injured in the Delhi blast.
The explosion in a Hyundai i20 car near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort metro station on the evening of November 10th in Delhi also caused several nearby vehicles to catch fire. So far, 13 people have died and over 20 people have been injured in this blast, and they are undergoing treatment. PM Modi visited Lok Nayak Hospital to meet these injured individuals.
PM Modi's two-day visit to Bhutan was successful. During this period, he also met with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bhutan's PM Tshering Tobgay. Discussions were held on measures to further strengthen India-Bhutan relations, along with agreements to enhance the partnership between the two countries in several sectors. PM Modi also participated in various events in Bhutan.
