From Ruins to Resurrection: PM Modi Recalls 1,000-Year Journey of the Somnath Temple

Along with Nehru, the Prime Minister also mentioned former President Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in his post. He wrote, 'The reconstruction of this temple was completed on May 11, 1951. The ceremony held in the presence of the then President Dr. Rajendra Prasad, when the temple doors were opened for darshan, was historic. PM Modi further wrote, 'After independence, the sacred responsibility of reconstructing the Somnath Temple came into the capable hands of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. His visit to Somnath took place during Diwali in 1947. The experience of that visit shook him deeply, and at that very moment, he announced that the Somnath Temple would be rebuilt here.'