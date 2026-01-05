5 January 2026,

Monday

National News

From Ruins to Resurrection: PM Modi Recalls 1,000-Year Journey of the Somnath Temple

Today marks 1000 years since the destruction of the Somnath Temple. On this occasion, PM Modi shared a blog post, writing that the country's first Prime Minister, Nehru, was not in favour of the temple's reconstruction.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

PM Modi

PM Modi (Image: IANS)

PM Modi has shared a special blog post on the completion of 1000 years of the destruction of Somnath Temple. In this post, the PM has recalled the wonderful story of the temple's destruction and resurrection, which defines India's civilisational consciousness. Sharing an anecdote related to the reconstruction of the temple, PM Modi also took a jibe at the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in his post. The PM said in his post that Nehru was not in favour of rebuilding the temple.

This year marks 75 years of Somnath Temple's reconstruction

In the year 1026 AD, exactly one thousand years ago today, the first destruction of Somnath took place. On this occasion, the PM shared a post, writing, 'The word 'Somnath' fills our minds and hearts with pride and faith. Located in Prabhas Patan, Gujarat, on India's western coast, Somnath is an eternal representation of India's soul. PM Modi further wrote, 'Since 1026, efforts have been made from time to time to rebuild this temple in all its glory. The present form of the temple took shape in 1951. Incidentally, the year 2026 also marks the completion of 75 years of the reconstruction of Somnath Temple.'

Mention of former President Dr. Rajendra Prasad also made

Along with Nehru, the Prime Minister also mentioned former President Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in his post. He wrote, 'The reconstruction of this temple was completed on May 11, 1951. The ceremony held in the presence of the then President Dr. Rajendra Prasad, when the temple doors were opened for darshan, was historic. PM Modi further wrote, 'After independence, the sacred responsibility of reconstructing the Somnath Temple came into the capable hands of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. His visit to Somnath took place during Diwali in 1947. The experience of that visit shook him deeply, and at that very moment, he announced that the Somnath Temple would be rebuilt here.'

Nehru was taunted

Referring to former Prime Minister Nehru, the PM said, 'The then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was not very enthusiastic about this event. He did not want the Honourable President and ministers to be part of this ceremony. He said that this event would tarnish India's image. But Rajendra Babu remained steadfast, and what happened then created a new history. No mention of Somnath Temple is complete without remembering the contributions of K. M. Munshi. He effectively supported Sardar Patel at that time. His work on Somnath, especially his book 'Somnath, The Shrine Eternal', must be read.'

Published on:

05 Jan 2026 10:59 am

English News / National News / From Ruins to Resurrection: PM Modi Recalls 1,000-Year Journey of the Somnath Temple

