National News

PM Modi to Address the Nation at 5 PM Today

PM Modi will address the nation at 5 PM today. The subject of his address is yet to be officially confirmed. However, it is speculated that PM Modi may provide an update on GST reforms.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 21, 2025

पीएम मोदी करेंगे देश को संबोधित
PM Modi (Image: IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 PM today. The subject of PM Modi's address has not yet been revealed, but it is speculated that he may provide information on GST reforms. He may also extend greetings for Navratri.

PM Modi to Visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on 22 September. He will lay the foundation stone for several development projects in Itanagar, costing over ₹5,100 crore. In Tripura, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Matabari and inaugurate several development works there.

Arunachal to Receive Thousands of Crores

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for two major hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh's Siyom sub-basin (the 240 MW HE Hydroelectric Project and the 186 MW Tato-First Hydroelectric Project), with a combined cost exceeding ₹3,700 crore.

PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art convention centre in Tawang. This centre will be located at an altitude of over 9,820 feet in the border district of Tawang, hosting national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions. With a capacity of over 1,500 delegates, this centre will boost tourism and cultural potential.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several crucial infrastructure projects costing over ₹1,290 crore, covering various sectors such as connectivity, health, fire safety, and hostels for working women. These initiatives are expected to accelerate economic activities, improve living standards, and enhance connectivity in the region.

Will Offer Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

During his Tripura visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Matabari. Afterwards, he will inaugurate the development work of the Mata Tripur Sundari Temple complex in Matabari under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme. The Mata Tripura Sundari Temple is one of the ancient 51 Shakti Peethas in the country.

Published on:

21 Sept 2025 04:07 pm

English News / National News / PM Modi to Address the Nation at 5 PM Today
