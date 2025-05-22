scriptPM Modi to Deliver Major Address from Bikaner | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

PM Modi to Deliver Major Address from Bikaner

PM Modi will visit the Karni Mata Temple in Deshnok and inaugurate the Deshnok railway station, developed under the Amrit Bharat Yojana.

BikanerMay 22, 2025 / 08:45 am

Patrika Desk

PM Modi Bikaner Visit

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 22 मई को राजस्थान के बीकानेर आएंगे। (Photo- ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the public for the first time on Thursday since the successful completion of the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor. He will visit the Karni Mata Temple in Deshnok and inaugurate the Deshnok railway station, developed under the Amrit Bharat Yojana. Along with this, he will also inaugurate all 103 Amrit stations across the country. Later, he will address a public gathering in the nearby village of Palana.
PM Modi’s visit to Bikaner will last 3 hours and 25 minutes. Previously, following the Pahalgam attack and subsequent air strikes, PM Modi held his first public address in Churu, delivering a significant message to the world. It is anticipated that he will once again use the platform of Bikaner to convey a significant message to Pakistan and the global community. Thursday also marks one month since the Pehlgam attack.

PM Modi to Arrive via Special Aircraft

According to reports, PM Narendra Modi will arrive at Nal Airport at 9:50 AM on Thursday via a special aircraft. From there, he will travel to Desnok by helicopter. After landing at the helipad near the Karni Mata Temple, he will first visit the temple at 10:30 AM.
After spending approximately 15 minutes at the temple, he will inaugurate the Desnok railway station and flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express train. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will also be present.

Arrangements for Over One Lakh People

At 11:15 AM, PM Modi will travel from Desnok to Palana to attend the public meeting. After arriving in Palana via an eight-kilometre road journey, he will address the gathering. A pandal with seating arrangements for over one lakh people has been set up at the venue. After the meeting, he will depart for Nal Airport by helicopter around 12:30 PM and leave for Delhi by special aircraft at approximately 1:15 PM.

Foundation Stone Laying and Inauguration of ₹26,000 Crore Projects

During the public meeting, the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate 103 newly constructed Amrit Bharat railway stations across the country. He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth a total of ₹26,000 crore. These include a 1,000-kilometre electrified railway track in the state, seven road projects, three vehicle underpasses, power grid transmission projects, and a 900-kilometre highway.

News / National News / PM Modi to Deliver Major Address from Bikaner

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi to Deliver Major Address from Bikaner

National News

PM Modi to Deliver Major Address from Bikaner

in 4 hours

Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Six Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Six Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in Madhya Pradesh

in 4 hours

Uttar Pradesh: Married police couples can work in same district

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Married police couples can work in same district

in 5 hours

MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals captain’s pain spills out after IPL 2025 elimination

Cricket News

MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals captain’s pain spills out after IPL 2025 elimination

in 5 hours

Latest National News

Naxal Encounter: 27 rebels killed in Narayanpur, Raju with bounty over ₹1 crore feared dead, one jawan martyred

Narayanpur

Naxal Encounter: 27 rebels killed in Narayanpur, Raju with bounty over ₹1 crore feared dead, one jawan martyred

12 hours ago

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Ali Khan, Reprimands Him Over ‘Operation Sindoor’ Comment

National News

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Ali Khan, Reprimands Him Over ‘Operation Sindoor’ Comment

13 hours ago

Monsoon to Hit Kerala in 4 to 5 Days: IMD Issues Alert

National News

Monsoon to Hit Kerala in 4 to 5 Days: IMD Issues Alert

17 hours ago

25 Naxals Killed in Narayanpur Encounter; Firing Continues

National News

25 Naxals Killed in Narayanpur Encounter; Firing Continues

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.