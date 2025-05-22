PM Modi to Deliver Major Address from Bikaner

PM Modi’s visit to Bikaner will last 3 hours and 25 minutes. Previously, following the Pahalgam attack and subsequent air strikes, PM Modi held his first public address in Churu, delivering a significant message to the world. It is anticipated that he will once again use the platform of Bikaner to convey a significant message to Pakistan and the global community. Thursday also marks one month since the Pehlgam attack.

PM Modi to Arrive via Special Aircraft According to reports, PM Narendra Modi will arrive at Nal Airport at 9:50 AM on Thursday via a special aircraft. From there, he will travel to Desnok by helicopter. After landing at the helipad near the Karni Mata Temple, he will first visit the temple at 10:30 AM.

After spending approximately 15 minutes at the temple, he will inaugurate the Desnok railway station and flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express train. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will also be present.

Arrangements for Over One Lakh People At 11:15 AM, PM Modi will travel from Desnok to Palana to attend the public meeting. After arriving in Palana via an eight-kilometre road journey, he will address the gathering. A pandal with seating arrangements for over one lakh people has been set up at the venue. After the meeting, he will depart for Nal Airport by helicopter around 12:30 PM and leave for Delhi by special aircraft at approximately 1:15 PM.