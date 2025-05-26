scriptPM Modi to Flag Off Vande Bharat Express, Two New Trains During Gujarat Visit | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

PM Modi to Flag Off Vande Bharat Express, Two New Trains During Gujarat Visit

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate several development projects worth ₹82,000 crore in Gujarat.

AhmedabadMay 26, 2025 / 11:35 am

Patrika Desk

PM Narendra Modi (Photo- IANS)

PM Modi to visit Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat on Monday, his first since the success of Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate several development projects in Gujarat costing ₹82,000 crore. Today, during his Gujarat visit, PM Modi will flag off two new trains, including the Vande Bharat Express, via video conferencing from Dahod.

PM Modi Gujarat Visit Latest Updates

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information & Publicity), Railway Board, stated that the new services include the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express and the Valsad-Dahod Express. PM Modi first arrived in Dahod, where he will inaugurate the Loco Manufacturing Shop-Rolling Stock Workshop. After the inauguration, PM Modi will address the people in Kharod and Dahod. He will also lay the foundation stone for railway and other government projects worth ₹24,000 crore.

PM Modi to Flag off Somnath-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Train

Prime Minister Modi will flag off the Somnath-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat train and inaugurate the railway production unit in Dahod, established under the ‘Make in India’ initiative at a cost exceeding ₹21,000 crore.

PM Modi Gujarat Visit News- Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express Timetable

The Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express will connect Sabarmati station to Veraval, near the famous Somnath Temple. This train will run six days a week, excluding Thursdays. It will have eight coaches and is expected to greatly benefit pilgrims and tourists visiting Somnath, one of Gujarat’s most prominent pilgrimage sites.

PM Modi Gujarat Visit:- Valsad-Dahod Express Timetable

The second train, the Valsad-Dahod Express, will run daily between Valsad and Dahod. It will have 17 coaches and cover a distance of 346 kilometres. It will depart from Valsad at 5:50 AM. Train number 19011 will run from Valsad to Dahod, while train number 19012 will run between Dahod and Valsad. The Valsad-Dahod Express will stop at 12 stations en route: Bilimora Junction, Navsari, Surat, Ankleshwar Junction, Bharuch Junction, Miyagam Karjan, Vadodara Junction, Samlaya Junction, Derol, Godhra Junction, Piplod Junction, and Limkheda. It will operate on all days of the week.

