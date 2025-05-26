PM Modi to Flag Off Vande Bharat Express, Two New Trains During Gujarat Visit

PM Modi Gujarat Visit Latest Updates Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information & Publicity), Railway Board, stated that the new services include the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express and the Valsad-Dahod Express. PM Modi first arrived in Dahod, where he will inaugurate the Loco Manufacturing Shop-Rolling Stock Workshop. After the inauguration, PM Modi will address the people in Kharod and Dahod. He will also lay the foundation stone for railway and other government projects worth ₹24,000 crore.

#WATCH | People shower flower petals as Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat During his 2-day visit to Gujarat, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various developmental projects in the state.(Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/wcl5Ny6fCP— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025 PM Modi to Flag off Somnath-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Train Prime Minister Modi will flag off the Somnath-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat train and inaugurate the railway production unit in Dahod, established under the 'Make in India' initiative at a cost exceeding ₹21,000 crore.

PM Modi Gujarat Visit News- Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express Timetable The Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express will connect Sabarmati station to Veraval, near the famous Somnath Temple. This train will run six days a week, excluding Thursdays. It will have eight coaches and is expected to greatly benefit pilgrims and tourists visiting Somnath, one of Gujarat’s most prominent pilgrimage sites.