PM Modi unveils Rs 12,850 crore health sector projects

PM Modi was felicitated by Union Ministers JP Nadda and Mansukh Mandaviya at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the national capital. The Prime Minister also handed over Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card to the beneficiaries.

Addressing the inauguration of various health projects, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the Prime Minister has dedicated the day to health services and infrastructure for health. “We are fortunate that today on this health day, the Prime Minister is inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various schemes. The presence of the Prime Minister among us in that program makes us all proud…Today, the Prime Minister has dedicated this day to health services and infrastructure for health. I believe that it is an auspicious day, a historic day,” Nadda said.

As a major addition to the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the Prime Minister launched the expansion of health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

This will further help in providing health coverage to all senior citizens regardless of their income. It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to provide quality healthcare services all across the country.

In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple healthcare institutions. The Prime Minister also inaugurated Phase II of India’s First All India Institute of Ayurveda. It includes a Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy for drug manufacturing, a sports medicine unit, a central library, an IT and start-ups incubation centre and a 500-seat auditorium among others.

He inaugurated three medical colleges at Mandsaur, Neemuch and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh. Further, he inaugurated facility and service extensions at various AIIMS in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal, Patna in Bihar, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam and in New Delhi, which will also include a Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

The PM inaugurated a Super Speciality Block in Government Medical College at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and a Critical Care Block in Bargarh, Odisha. He also laid the foundation stone of five Nursing Colleges in Shivpuri, Ratlam, Khandwa, Rajgarh and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh; 21 Critical Care Blocks at Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), and several facilities and service extensions at AIIMS in New Delhi and in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated an ESIC Hospital at Indore in Madhya Pradesh and lay the foundation stone for ESIC hospitals at Faridabad in Haryana, Bommasandra and Narasapur in Karnataka, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Atchutapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

These projects will bring healthcare benefits to around 55 lakh ESI beneficiaries. PM Modi has been a strong proponent of expanding the usage of technology to enhance service delivery across sectors. In an innovative usage of drone technology to enhance service delivery to make healthcare more accessible, he also launched drone services at 11 Tertiary Healthcare Institutions.

These include AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, AIIMS Bibinagar in Telangana, AIIMS Guwahati in Assam, AIIMS Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, AIIMS Jodhpur in Rajasthan, AIIMS Patna in Bihar, AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, AIIMS Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, AIIMS Raipur in Chhattisgarh, AIIMS Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh and RIMS Imphal in Manipur.

He launched Helicopter Emergency Medical Services from AIIMS Rishikesh, which will help deliver speedy medical care. The Prime Minister will launch the U-WIN portal. It will benefit pregnant women and infants by fully digitalizing the vaccination process. It will ensure timely administration of life-saving vaccines to pregnant women and children (from birth to 16 years) against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases.

The Prime Minister launched a nationwide campaign, “Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan,” that aims to raise health awareness among the citizens. PM Modi also launched the State-specific Action Plan on Climate Change and Human Health for each state and UT which will lay out adaptation strategies towards developing climate-resilient healthcare services among others.

(ANI)