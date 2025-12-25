PM Modi wishes Merry Christmas, offers prayers at Cathedral Church of the Redemption

PM Narendra Modi at Cathedral Church of the Redemption (Photo - PM Modi's social media)
Today is the festival of Christmas. People around the world are celebrating Christmas. On this occasion, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended his best wishes to everyone. Sharing a social media post, PM Modi wrote, "Wishing everyone a Christmas filled with peace, compassion, and hope. I wish that the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society."
On the occasion of Christmas, PM Modi also offered prayers at a church. Sharing pictures on social media, PM Modi wrote, "Today I attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace, and compassion. I wish that the spirit of Christmas awakens harmony and goodness in our society."
It is noteworthy that every year on Christmas, PM Modi extends his wishes to the people and also visits The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi to attend the morning service. PM Modi celebrates Christmas with a message of social harmony and peace. Along with attending the morning service at the church, PM Modi also participates in other events of the Christian community, listens to carols, and meets Christians by attending the events of the Catholic Bishops' Conference. PM Modi believes that this reflects India's cultural diversity.
