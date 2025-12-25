PM Modi wishes Merry Christmas, offers prayers at Cathedral Church of the Redemption

It is noteworthy that every year on Christmas, PM Modi extends his wishes to the people and also visits The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi to attend the morning service. PM Modi celebrates Christmas with a message of social harmony and peace. Along with attending the morning service at the church, PM Modi also participates in other events of the Christian community, listens to carols, and meets Christians by attending the events of the Catholic Bishops' Conference. PM Modi believes that this reflects India's cultural diversity.