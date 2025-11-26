PM Modi Writes to Citizens on Constitution Day, Calls November 26 a Glorious Day for Indians

It is the power of our Constitution that enabled a person like me, coming from a humble and economically disadvantaged family, to serve as the Head of the Government continuously for over 24 years. I still remember the moments in 2014, when I came to Parliament for the first time and bowed, touching the steps of the greatest temple of democracy. Again, in 2019, after the election results, when I entered the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, I bowed and placed the Constitution on my forehead as a mark of reverence. This Constitution has given several others, like me, the power to dream and the strength to work towards it.