PM Modi’s Bihar Rally: From ‘Jungle Raj’ jibe at Lalu to ‘eating Makhana 300 days a year’, 10 key takeaways

10 Key Takeaways from PM Modi’s Bhagalpur Rally 1- Upon arrival at the venue, the Prime Minister was presented with a garland of makhana (fox nuts). Makhana garlands are believed to offer both material and spiritual benefits.

2 – PM Modi released the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana into the accounts of Bihar’s farmers. 3 – PM Modi stated, “The recent increase in agricultural exports has led to farmers receiving better prices for their produce. Now is the time for makhana in Bihar. It’s a superfood that I consume most days of the year. That’s why we announced the establishment of a Makhana Board in the budget.”

4 – PM Modi inaugurated several development projects. 5 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government will allocate ₹1,100 crore for the construction of four new bridges in the state.

6 – Prime Minister Modi emphasised the NDA government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers and the development of Bihar. 7 – Elections for all 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly are scheduled for October or November this year.

8 – Launching a sharp attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Modi stated that those who brought ‘Jungle Raj’ to Bihar are now making ‘obscene’ comments about the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. He also accused the RJD and its ally, Congress, of ruining and defaming Bihar while sharing power in the state.

9 – Prime Minister Modi said, ‘The Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is the biggest festival of India’s unity.’ The number of people taking a holy dip here is more than the population of Europe. Many people from Bihar have also undertaken the pilgrimage.

10 – PM Modi described Bihar as the most important pillar of eastern India and said that the state will regain the glory of Pataliputra, the ancient Magadha empire’s capital, in a developed India.