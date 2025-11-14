PM Modi's Magic Works in Bihar: NDA Leads Significantly in Seats Where He Held Rallies

Bihar Election Result 2025: Trends emerging from the Bihar Assembly seats show a significant lead for the NDA, while the Grand Alliance appears to be facing a major setback. As of 3:00 PM on Friday, the BJP is leading in 208 seats, and the Grand Alliance is ahead in 28. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence has been clearly visible in the Bihar elections. It is worth mentioning that wherever Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies during the Bihar election campaign, the BJP and the NDA alliance benefited. PM Modi conducted 14 rallies and roadshows in Bihar, the impact of which is now reflected in the trends. This clearly indicates that his alliance partners, along with the BJP, are reaping the benefits.