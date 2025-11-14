Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

PM Modi's Magic Works in Bihar: NDA Leads Significantly in Seats Where He Held Rallies

Trends emerging from the Bihar Assembly seats show a significant lead for the NDA, while the Grand Alliance appears to be facing a major setback.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

pm narendra modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sitamarhi (Photo – Bihar BJP X)

Bihar Election Result 2025: Trends emerging from the Bihar Assembly seats show a significant lead for the NDA, while the Grand Alliance appears to be facing a major setback. As of 3:00 PM on Friday, the BJP is leading in 208 seats, and the Grand Alliance is ahead in 28. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence has been clearly visible in the Bihar elections. It is worth mentioning that wherever Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies during the Bihar election campaign, the BJP and the NDA alliance benefited. PM Modi conducted 14 rallies and roadshows in Bihar, the impact of which is now reflected in the trends. This clearly indicates that his alliance partners, along with the BJP, are reaping the benefits.

NDA's Double Century in Bihar

In the trends, the NDA has established a lead in 208 seats, while the Grand Alliance is ahead in only 28 seats. Speaking of key constituencies, BJP candidate Samrat Chaudhary is leading in Tarapur by 11,272 votes, with RJD candidate Arun Kumar trailing. In Lakhisarai, Deputy CM Vijay Sinha is leading, with BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha holding a lead of 13,350 votes. In Ramnagar, BJP candidate Nand Kishore Ram is ahead by 9,593 votes. On the Darbhanga seat, BJP candidate Sanjay Saravagi is leading by 27,050 votes.

NDA's Success Where PM Modi Held Rallies

Wherever PM Modi addressed election rallies during the Bihar election campaign, the public turned out in large numbers to vote, a fact corroborated by the Election Commission's data. The Prime Minister began his election rally campaign from Samastipur, the ancestral village of Bharat Ratna 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur. Voting took place in Samastipur during the first phase, with over 70 percent turnout. NDA candidate and JDU leader Ashwamedh Devi is leading by over 12,000 votes from this seat.

Begusarai Recorded 69.87 Percent Voting

On the same day, PM Modi also addressed a public meeting in Begusarai, where 69.87 percent voting was recorded. Following this, on October 30, PM Modi addressed public meetings in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra. Voting took place in both these locations during the first phase. Muzaffarpur recorded 71.81 percent voting, and Chhapra recorded 63.86 percent. According to the Election Commission, in the trends, BJP candidate Ranjan Kumar is leading in Muzaffarpur by 18,000 votes.

Accusations of Insulting Chhath Maiya Against the Alliance

The Prime Minister accused the INDIA alliance of insulting Chhath Maiya during his election rallies, the benefit of which is clearly visible in the election results trends. On November 2, PM Modi held two public meetings in Nawada and Ara (Bhojpur). Additionally, he also conducted a roadshow in Patna on the same day. Nawada recorded 57.86 per cent voting, Ara (Bhojpur) recorded 59.90 per cent, and Patna recorded 59.02 per cent. In the trends, NDA candidate and JDU leader Vibha Devi is leading from Nawada.

