PM Modi's remarks on Bankim Chandra spark protest in Parliament, later admits mistake

In his speech on the national song Vande Mataram, the Prime Minister also mentioned the 1905 Bengal Partition. Prime Minister Modi said that at that time "Vande Mataram" became a slogan of unity for Bengal. He said that our national song later became a song that inspired the Swadeshi movement, while the British had banned this song and those who sang or published it were punished. "Bengal was partitioned, but the Swadeshi movement gained momentum. After this, Vande Mataram resonated across the country."