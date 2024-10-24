PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Know the Provisions of the Scheme

3 Thousand Rupees Pension Under this scheme, the Indian government benefits workers in the unorganized sector. The government started this scheme in 2019, under which workers in the unorganized sector will receive a pension of 3,000 rupees in old age. In this scheme, workers have to contribute. The government contributes the same amount as the worker contributes.

Workers Will Also Contribute In this scheme, workers and the government can also contribute. If a worker contributes 200 rupees, the government will also contribute 200 rupees. Workers between the ages of 18 and 40 can apply for this scheme. It is necessary to contribute for at least 20 years to this scheme. After that, the government will provide a pension of 3,000 rupees every month after 60.