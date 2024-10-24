scriptPM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Know the Provisions of the Scheme | PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Know the Provisions of the Scheme

Under the PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana, workers in the unorganized sector will receive a pension of 3,000 rupees after the age of 60. The government will contribute the same amount as the beneficiary contributes every month.

New DelhiOct 24, 2024 / 10:33 am

Patrika Desk

PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: The citizens of India are taking advantage of various schemes run by the Indian government. Many of the government’s schemes are for the poor and needy people. There are crores of workers working in our country. The salary of a laborer is not fixed, nor is their pension secure for the future. Therefore, the government runs several schemes for the benefit of laborers. One such scheme is the Prime Minister Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana (PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana). Under this scheme, the Indian government provides a fixed pension to workers in the unorganized sector every month.

3 Thousand Rupees Pension

Under this scheme, the Indian government benefits workers in the unorganized sector. The government started this scheme in 2019, under which workers in the unorganized sector will receive a pension of 3,000 rupees in old age. In this scheme, workers have to contribute. The government contributes the same amount as the worker contributes.

Workers Will Also Contribute

In this scheme, workers and the government can also contribute. If a worker contributes 200 rupees, the government will also contribute 200 rupees. Workers between the ages of 18 and 40 can apply for this scheme. It is necessary to contribute for at least 20 years to this scheme. After that, the government will provide a pension of 3,000 rupees every month after 60.

News / National News / PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Know the Provisions of the Scheme

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

What Sparked the Controversy Over Yuvraj Singh’s Cancer Organisation Poster?

National News

What Sparked the Controversy Over Yuvraj Singh’s Cancer Organisation Poster?

in 3 hours

Manipur: 7,660 Houses to Be Built for Violence-Affected, Announces CM Biren Singh

National News

Manipur: 7,660 Houses to Be Built for Violence-Affected, Announces CM Biren Singh

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Diwali Bonus: Good News for Government Employees

Special

Rajasthan Diwali Bonus: Good News for Government Employees

in 2 hours

PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Know the Provisions of the Scheme

National News

PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Know the Provisions of the Scheme

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Tragic road accident in Rajasthan: Car tyre bursts on highway, killing 5 of 6 passengers

National News

Tragic road accident in Rajasthan: Car tyre bursts on highway, killing 5 of 6 passengers

in 5 hours

PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Know the Provisions of the Scheme

National News

PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Know the Provisions of the Scheme

in 4 hours

Man Who Threatened Salman Khan Arrested in Jharkhand

National News

Man Who Threatened Salman Khan Arrested in Jharkhand

in 4 hours

Weather Update: Cyclonic Storm to Change Weather from Delhi-UP to Bihar-Jharkhand, Dusty Storm with Rain Alert

National News

Weather Update: Cyclonic Storm to Change Weather from Delhi-UP to Bihar-Jharkhand, Dusty Storm with Rain Alert

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.