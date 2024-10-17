POCSO Act: High Court Judgement On Revising the Rules

Rules Under the POCSO Act The High Court has said that when someone shows their naked body to a child, it is an act of sexual harassment with intent. The court has said that the provisions of Section 11i (sexual harassment) and Section 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act will apply. In this case, the accused persons are charged with making a sexual relationship after becoming naked, and even allowing the minor to enter the room. As a result, the minor witnessed this act.

The High Court has said that the person will have to face trial for the offenses under the POCSO Act and Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. It is being told that the person had beaten up the child and the child’s mother did not even try to stop him, so the offense under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was also committed.