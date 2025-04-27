scriptPoK Muslims Eager to Join India: BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

PoK Muslims Eager to Join India: BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh

BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh, referring to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, stated, “The country is changing. This is why even the Muslims of Kashmir are now prepared to fight against terrorism.”

BharatApr 27, 2025 / 07:54 am

Patrika Desk

Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, widespread anger is sweeping the nation. Outraged citizens are demanding a strong stance against terrorism from the central government. In this context, Radha Mohan Singh, BJP MP and chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, stated on Saturday that significant changes are underway in Jammu and Kashmir.
Singh, while attending an event in Motihari, Bihar, mentioned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, stating, “The country is changing. This is why even Muslims in Kashmir are now prepared to fight against terrorism.”

Economic Development of Muslims After Article 370’s Revocation

He further stated that the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir are consistently opposing terrorism and the Pahalgam incident. They understand that their economic development is progressing after the revocation of Article 370. This is why even Muslims in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are eager to join India. The reason behind all this is that the country is changing.
It is noteworthy that on 22 April, terrorists opened fire on unarmed tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This attack resulted in 26 deaths and several injuries. Victims reported that the terrorists asked them their religion before killing them. This attack has sparked widespread outrage across the country, with people demanding strong action from the central government.

Reduction in Staff at Pakistan Embassy

The government has implicated neighbouring Pakistan in the attack. Following the Pahalgam incident, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) took several strong decisions, including the potential abrogation of the Indus Waters Treaty, recalling Indian diplomats from Pakistan, and reducing the number of staff at the Pakistani embassy in India from 55 to 30. Reactions to this cowardly terrorist attack are pouring in from both within the country and abroad, with significant nations like the USA, Russia, and Israel expressing support for India.

News / National News / PoK Muslims Eager to Join India: BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

FIITJEE Fraud: ₹250 Crore Scam, 14,411 Students Affected, ED Probes

Education News

FIITJEE Fraud: ₹250 Crore Scam, 14,411 Students Affected, ED Probes

in 5 hours

PoK Muslims Eager to Join India: BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh

National News

PoK Muslims Eager to Join India: BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh

in 4 hours

Post-Pahalgam attack crackdown: six terrorists’ homes demolished, over 500 Bangladeshis detained

National News

Post-Pahalgam attack crackdown: six terrorists’ homes demolished, over 500 Bangladeshis detained

16 hours ago

Weather Report: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for 24 States, Including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

National News

Weather Report: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for 24 States, Including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

12 hours ago

Latest National News

Weather Report: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for 24 States, Including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

National News

Weather Report: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for 24 States, Including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

12 hours ago

Post-Pahalgam attack crackdown: six terrorists’ homes demolished, over 500 Bangladeshis detained

National News

Post-Pahalgam attack crackdown: six terrorists’ homes demolished, over 500 Bangladeshis detained

16 hours ago

Supreme Court pulls up Rahul Gandhi, warns him over Savarkar remark: ‘Don’t repeat this’

National News

Supreme Court pulls up Rahul Gandhi, warns him over Savarkar remark: ‘Don’t repeat this’

2 days ago

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Informs Pakistan Amidst Tensions

National News

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Informs Pakistan Amidst Tensions

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.