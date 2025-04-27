PoK Muslims Eager to Join India: BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh

Singh, while attending an event in Motihari, Bihar, mentioned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, stating, “The country is changing. This is why even Muslims in Kashmir are now prepared to fight against terrorism.”

Economic Development of Muslims After Article 370’s Revocation He further stated that the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir are consistently opposing terrorism and the Pahalgam incident. They understand that their economic development is progressing after the revocation of Article 370. This is why even Muslims in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are eager to join India. The reason behind all this is that the country is changing.

It is noteworthy that on 22 April, terrorists opened fire on unarmed tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This attack resulted in 26 deaths and several injuries. Victims reported that the terrorists asked them their religion before killing them. This attack has sparked widespread outrage across the country, with people demanding strong action from the central government.