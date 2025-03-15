Police Raid on Holi Night Exposes High-Profile Sex Racket in Mumbai Hotel

Police received information about the sex racket operating from a hotel in Hiranandani. Subsequently, the police contacted Shyamsunder posing as clients. He demanded ₹70,000 to ₹100,000 per model, whose ages were reported to be between 26 and 35 years.
How the Racket Was Exposed Police laid a trap outside the hotel. The decoy client waited, and as soon as Shyamsunder arrived with the women, police sprang into action. In a swift and coordinated raid, they stormed the hotel. Shyamsunder was apprehended on the spot, and his illegal empire crumbled in an instant.
The raid recovered eight mobile phones and ₹300,000 in cas. The rescued women were sent to a shelter home where they would receive support and respect, a stark contrast to their previous confinement.
Charges Filed During interrogation, Shyamsunder confessed to his crimes and revealed the involvement of another individual residing in the Charkop area. Police are now searching for him, committed to dismantling this network completely. Shyamsunder has been charged under Section 143(2) of the Bombay Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Sections 4 and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956. His arrest marks not only the end of his operation but also a stern warning against the darkness hidden beneath the surface of this glittering city.