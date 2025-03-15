scriptPolice Raid on Holi Night Exposes High-Profile Sex Racket in Mumbai Hotel | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Police Raid on Holi Night Exposes High-Profile Sex Racket in Mumbai Hotel

Mumbai Police Raid: Four models linked to the film industry were apprehended in a police raid. Police uncovered the operation by posing as undercover client.

MumbaiMar 15, 2025 / 09:57 am

Patrika Desk

Mumbai Police Raid: Mumbai Police busted a high-profile sex racket operating from a hotel in Hiranandani, Powai on 15 March 2025. Sixty-year-old Shyamsunder Arora was arrested, along with four models linked to the film industry. The rescued women have been sent to a shelter home for support and safety.
Police received information about the sex racket operating from a hotel in Hiranandani. Subsequently, the police contacted Shyamsunder posing as clients. He demanded ₹70,000 to ₹100,000 per model, whose ages were reported to be between 26 and 35 years.

How the Racket Was Exposed

Police laid a trap outside the hotel. The decoy client waited, and as soon as Shyamsunder arrived with the women, police sprang into action. In a swift and coordinated raid, they stormed the hotel. Shyamsunder was apprehended on the spot, and his illegal empire crumbled in an instant.
The raid recovered eight mobile phones and ₹300,000 in cas. The rescued women were sent to a shelter home where they would receive support and respect, a stark contrast to their previous confinement.

Charges Filed

During interrogation, Shyamsunder confessed to his crimes and revealed the involvement of another individual residing in the Charkop area. Police are now searching for him, committed to dismantling this network completely. Shyamsunder has been charged under Section 143(2) of the Bombay Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Sections 4 and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956. His arrest marks not only the end of his operation but also a stern warning against the darkness hidden beneath the surface of this glittering city.

News / National News / Police Raid on Holi Night Exposes High-Profile Sex Racket in Mumbai Hotel

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Crew-10 Mission: Return Trip for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

World

Crew-10 Mission: Return Trip for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

in 4 hours

Jaipur to See Development Surge as JDA Jurisdiction Doubles, Transforming 633 Villages

Special

Jaipur to See Development Surge as JDA Jurisdiction Doubles, Transforming 633 Villages

in 3 hours

Jodhpur Road Accident: Son of Former BJP MLA Killed

Special

Jodhpur Road Accident: Son of Former BJP MLA Killed

in 5 hours

Increased Oral Cancer Risk Linked to Sugary Drinks

Health

Increased Oral Cancer Risk Linked to Sugary Drinks

in 5 hours

Latest National News

Holi 2025: Splash Colour on a Girl, End Up Married – This State’s Unique Tradition!

National News

Holi 2025: Splash Colour on a Girl, End Up Married – This State’s Unique Tradition!

20 hours ago

Holi 2025: Darbhanga mayor suggests 2-hour break for Friday prayers, BJP rejects

National News

Holi 2025: Darbhanga mayor suggests 2-hour break for Friday prayers, BJP rejects

3 days ago

MP Budget 2025: Mohan Cabinet to Unveil Budget Bonanza

National News

MP Budget 2025: Mohan Cabinet to Unveil Budget Bonanza

3 days ago

Jio Partners with SpaceX's Starlink for Affordable High-Speed Internet

National News

Jio Partners with SpaceX's Starlink for Affordable High-Speed Internet

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.