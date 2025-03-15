Police Raid on Holi Night Exposes High-Profile Sex Racket in Mumbai Hotel

Police received information about the sex racket operating from a hotel in Hiranandani. Subsequently, the police contacted Shyamsunder posing as clients. He demanded ₹70,000 to ₹100,000 per model, whose ages were reported to be between 26 and 35 years.

How the Racket Was Exposed Police laid a trap outside the hotel. The decoy client waited, and as soon as Shyamsunder arrived with the women, police sprang into action. In a swift and coordinated raid, they stormed the hotel. Shyamsunder was apprehended on the spot, and his illegal empire crumbled in an instant.