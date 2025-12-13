Political Row Erupts in Bengal Over ‘Babri Masjid’, BJP Accuses Mamata Government of Plotting to Create ‘Mini-Bangladesh’

BJP targets Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: IANS)
Politics is heating up in West Bengal over the demand for a 'Babri Masjid'. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh has said that the demand to build a Babri Masjid in West Bengal is part of a conspiracy to make the state Bangladesh.
Ghosh told ANI, "If there is no Babri Masjid anywhere in the country, why is it being built in Bengal? Because there is a conspiracy to make Bangladesh here, and this is Mamata Banerjee's gift. Building a mosque is not wrong, but why are you naming it after Babur? Babur was a cruel invader."
This statement comes amid rising political tensions before the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. Earlier, Trinamool Congress's suspended MLA Humayun Kabir had announced that he would launch a new political party on December 22 to directly challenge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party in the upcoming elections.
Kabir said, "I will announce a new party on December 22. I will field candidates against Mamata Banerjee's party. Whoever becomes the CM will have to take Humayun Kabir's support to do so."
Kabir laid the foundation stone for the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on December 6. He said, "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build a Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere."
The BJP accused Mamata Banerjee of promoting religious polarisation by allowing Kabir to polarise Muslims and questioned the delay in his suspension.
The party also referred to Kabir's earlier statements, claiming that 70 percent of the population in the district is Muslim, warning that Mamata Banerjee's inaction could threaten the state's stability.
After laying the foundation stone, Kabir said that a budget of ₹300 crore has been allocated for the mosque, which will include a hospital, a guesthouse, and a meeting hall.
