Poll of Polls: 9 Exit Polls Predict BJP's Return After 27 Years, 2 Show AAP Lead

Poll Of Polls: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dismissed exit poll predictions, expressing confidence in its victory. Meanwhile, celebrations have begun in the BJP camp.

Feb 06, 2025

Patrika Desk

Exit Polls Delhi 2025

Poll Of Polls: Exit poll results for the Delhi Assembly elections are out. Most exit polls predict a change of power in Delhi. If the exit poll figures prove correct, the BJP will return to the national capital after 27 years. Exit polls predict a majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to win fewer seats than in previous elections. Congress is expected to perform poorly.
Nine out of eleven major exit polls predict a clear majority for the BJP, while two predict AAP to be ahead. Let’s see which exit poll predicted how many seats for which party:

Delhi Elections Exit Polls 2025
Delhi Elections Exit Polls

36 Seats Needed for a Clear Majority

There are a total of 70 assembly seats in Delhi. A clear majority requires 36 seats. Matrize Exit Polls gave AAP a maximum of 37 seats, just one more than the majority mark of 36 in the 70-member assembly. However, Matrize also predicted a maximum of 40 seats for the BJP. Two other pollsters – Weepreside and Mind Brink – also predicted an AAP victory, suggesting the possibility of a third consecutive term for the party. The remaining exit polls show voters favouring the BJP. The results of the Delhi elections will be declared on 8 February.

Poll Of Polls Figures

According to the Poll Of Polls, AAP is likely to get 30 seats, while BJP is projected to get 39 seats. Congress is expected to perform poorly, with predictions ranging from 1 to 3 seats. AAP has dismissed the exit poll predictions and expressed confidence in its victory. Meanwhile, celebrations have begun in the BJP camp.
Polling AgencyBJPAAPINC
Matrize35-4032-3700-01
Peoples Insight40-4425-2900-01
Peoples Pulse51-6010-1900
JVC39-4522-3100-02
Poll Diary42-5018-2500-02
P-Marq39-4921-3100-01
Chankya Strategies39-4425-2802-03
DV Research36-4426-3400
Weepreside18-2346-520-01
Mind Brink21-2544-4901
SAS38-4127-3001-03

