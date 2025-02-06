Poll of Polls: 9 Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Return After 27 Years, 2 Show AAP Lead

Delhi Elections Exit Polls 36 Seats Needed for a Clear Majority There are a total of 70 assembly seats in Delhi. A clear majority requires 36 seats. Matrize Exit Polls gave AAP a maximum of 37 seats, just one more than the majority mark of 36 in the 70-member assembly. However, Matrize also predicted a maximum of 40 seats for the BJP. Two other pollsters – Weepreside and Mind Brink – also predicted an AAP victory, suggesting the possibility of a third consecutive term for the party. The remaining exit polls show voters favouring the BJP. The results of the Delhi elections will be declared on 8 February. Nine out of eleven major exit polls predict a clear majority for the BJP, while two predict AAP to be ahead. Let’s see which exit poll predicted how many seats for which party:There are a total of 70 assembly seats in Delhi. A clear majority requires 36 seats. Matrize Exit Polls gave AAP a maximum of 37 seats, just one more than the majority mark of 36 in the 70-member assembly. However, Matrize also predicted a maximum of 40 seats for the BJP. Two other pollsters – Weepreside and Mind Brink – also predicted an AAP victory, suggesting the possibility of a third consecutive term for the party. The remaining exit polls show voters favouring the BJP. The results of the Delhi elections will be declared on 8 February.

Poll Of Polls Figures According to the Poll Of Polls, AAP is likely to get 30 seats, while BJP is projected to get 39 seats. Congress is expected to perform poorly, with predictions ranging from 1 to 3 seats. AAP has dismissed the exit poll predictions and expressed confidence in its victory. Meanwhile, celebrations have begun in the BJP camp.