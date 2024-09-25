Pooja Khedkar: High Court gives big relief to Pooja Khedkar, stay on arrest till August 21

The allegations against Pooja Khedkar It is worth noting that Pooja Khedkar has been accused of taking the OBC reservation and disability quota to appear in the Union Public Service Commission exam. It is alleged that she had fabricated all the documents in this regard. The Delhi Police has registered a case against Pooja Khedkar for cheating and fraud in the civil services exam.

Court orders fair investigation Earlier, the trial court had refused to allow her to take the exam. The court had emphasized that all the documents submitted by Pooja should be thoroughly investigated. It is not right to reach any conclusion without investigating the matter. Khedkar had told the trial court that she was in danger of being arrested and should be provided security. The trial court had said that all the accused in the case should be arrested and questioned to uncover the truth. Only then can any conclusion be reached. Without questioning the accused, it would be premature to reach any conclusion. The court had ordered the police to conduct a fair investigation.