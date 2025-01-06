scriptPorbandar Coast Guard Helicopter Crash: 3 Martyrs, Newlywed Among Them | Porbandar Coast Guard Helicopter Crash: 3 Martyrs, Newlywed Among Them | Latest News | Patrika News
Porbandar Coast Guard Helicopter Crash: 3 Martyrs, Newlywed Among Them

Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Porbandar, Gujarat; three personnel martyred, including newlywed Sudhir Kumar from Kanpur. His family mourns this tragic loss.

Jan 06, 2025

Patrika Desk

गुजरात पोरबंदर में हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में शहीद सुधीर कुमार की फाइल फोटो
Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Porbandar A Coast Guard helicopter crashed in Porbandar, Gujarat, resulting in the death of three crew members. Among the deceased is a Deputy Commandant from Kanpur. The news has caused immense grief within his family. The deceased, who was married only 10 months ago, had his wife return from Porbandar just last Saturday. His father is a retired army personnel, and his brother serves in the Air Force.
Uttar Pradesh-based Sudhir Kumar Yadav, a resident of Shyam Nagar, Kanpur, was stationed in Porbandar, Gujarat. He had been serving in the Coast Guard for the past eight years. On Sunday, a Coast Guard advanced light helicopter, on a routine flight, crashed while landing on the runway. All crew members sustained injuries. According to officials, Commandant Saurabh, Deputy Commandant Sudhir Kumar Yadav, and Naik Manoj Pradhan were taken to the hospital in an injured state. Doctors declared two dead on arrival, while one succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Married 10 months ago

The news has sent shockwaves through the family. Deputy Commander Sudhir Kumar Yadav’s father, Nawab Singh Yadav, is a retired army personnel who later joined the State Bank of India, where he currently serves as a manager. His brother, Dharmendra Singh Yadav, is in the Air Force. Sudhir Kumar Yadav had married 10 months ago to a judicial judge in Patna. The entire family is inconsolable.

