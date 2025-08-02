Prajwal Revanna,Grandson of Former PM Deve Gowda, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Rape Case

The entire scandal involving Prajwal Revanna came to light during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. On the morning of 24 April 2024, hundreds of pen drives were found on the running track of the Hassan stadium. These drives contained over 3,000 clips allegedly linked to the former MP. The explicit videos quickly went viral across Karnataka and the rest of the country. It is noteworthy that Revanna hails from a prominent political family. Janata Dal Secular leader HD Devegowda served as Prime Minister of India. His uncle, Kumaraswamy, was the Chief Minister of Karnataka. His father held a powerful ministerial position in the state. Revanna himself was a Member of Parliament from the Hassan constituency.