Bihar: ‘Prashant Kishor will first make people drink liquor, then provide employment’- BJP

‘The people of Bihar will be made to drink liquor, then development will be done’ Bihar BJP President Dilip Jayswal said in a conversation with the media, “Some political parties want to tell the people of Bihar that they will develop the state by making them drink liquor. So, I don’t know if this is their thinking that they will first destroy the culture and then talk about employment. This seems a bit strange to me.” On the sentencing of Bahubali leader Munna Shukla and his accomplice Mantu Tiwari to life imprisonment in the Brij Bihari Prasad murder case, the BJP leader said that this is a Supreme Court verdict. This is a judicial decision. This is a Supreme Court order.

‘Will uproot the liquor ban policy’ – PK The Supreme Court’s order is acceptable to everyone. The flood in Bihar has caused devastation. Regarding this, Dilip Jayswal said that the Revenue Department will assure the flood victims that if their land documents are destroyed, the Revenue Department will provide them with new documents. The victims should not face any trouble. Regarding Tejashwi Yadav, the minister said that Tejashwi Yadav was absent during the flood. Tejashwi Yadav should have been present in the flood-affected areas. He doesn’t care about the people. He is only tweeting from abroad. The people have recognized his habits. Notably, while launching the party, Prashant Kishor had said that if his government is formed, he will uproot the liquor ban policy within an hour. He also said that the money saved from this will be used to improve the basic infrastructure of education in Bihar.