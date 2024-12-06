scriptPrayagraj: Bolero-truck collision claims six lives | Prayagraj: Bolero-truck collision claims six lives | Latest News | Patrika News
Prayagraj: Bolero-truck collision claims six lives

Road Accident: A tragic road accident occurred on the Jhansi-Prayagraj highway on Friday, resulting in the death of 6 people.

Dec 06, 2024

road accident
Road Accident: A shocking incident has come to light in Chitrakoot, where 6 people died in a road accident. It is reported that the Bolero, which was coming from Prayagraj, collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway. There were 11 people from Chhatarpur district in the Bolero. 5 injured people have been admitted to CHC Ram Nagar for treatment.

Bolero Passengers Were Returning from Prayagraj

This entire incident occurred on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway, near the Rapura police station in UP. All the people who died in the accident were residents of Chhatarpur district in MP. According to Police Superintendent Arun Kumar Singh, the Bolero was carrying 11 people who were returning to Chhatarpur from Prayagraj around 5 am. The accident occurred when the Bolero collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The reason behind the accident is being attributed to the driver dozing off.
road accident on Jhansi-Prayagraj highway
According to the information, the deceased include Jamuna’s son Kamta (42), his wife Phula (40), Raj Ahirwar (18), Akash (15), Nanhelal (65), Hariram (45), Mohan (45), Ramu (45), Mangna (50), and Ram Swaroop Yadav (48), who were all residents of Chhatarpur’s Gulganj police station area. The 5 injured people have been admitted to CHC Ram Nagar for treatment.

