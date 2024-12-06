Prayagraj: Bolero-truck collision claims six lives

Bolero Passengers Were Returning from Prayagraj This entire incident occurred on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway, near the Rapura police station in UP. All the people who died in the accident were residents of Chhatarpur district in MP. According to Police Superintendent Arun Kumar Singh, the Bolero was carrying 11 people who were returning to Chhatarpur from Prayagraj around 5 am. The accident occurred when the Bolero collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The reason behind the accident is being attributed to the driver dozing off.

According to the information, the deceased include Jamuna’s son Kamta (42), his wife Phula (40), Raj Ahirwar (18), Akash (15), Nanhelal (65), Hariram (45), Mohan (45), Ramu (45), Mangna (50), and Ram Swaroop Yadav (48), who were all residents of Chhatarpur’s Gulganj police station area. The 5 injured people have been admitted to CHC Ram Nagar for treatment. According to the information, the deceased include Jamuna’s son Kamta (42), his wife Phula (40), Raj Ahirwar (18), Akash (15), Nanhelal (65), Hariram (45), Mohan (45), Ramu (45), Mangna (50), and Ram Swaroop Yadav (48), who were all residents of Chhatarpur’s Gulganj police station area. The 5 injured people have been admitted to CHC Ram Nagar for treatment.