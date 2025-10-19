Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Pre-Diwali Crackdown: One Arrested with 600kg of Banned Firecrackers

Kolkata Police arrested 23-year-old Mohammed Zeeshan during a raid and seized over 600 kilograms of banned firecrackers.

2 min read

Kolkata

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 19, 2025

Image: Patrika

Kolkata Police seized over 600 kilograms of banned firecrackers in raids across the city on Saturday, ahead of Diwali. Mohammad Zeeshan (23), a resident of Tiljala in the Topsia police station area, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

600 kg of banned firecrackers seized

According to the police, banned firecrackers such as shells, crackers, and chocolate bombs were recovered from three nylon sacks and 25 cardboard boxes, weighing approximately 600 kilograms in total. During interrogation, Zeeshan revealed that he had purchased these firecrackers to transport them to Asansol in the Paschim Bardhaman district.

Case registered against the accused

Kolkata Police has registered a case at the Maidan Police Station under Section 9(B) of the Indian Explosives Act and Section 61(2)/223 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The seized items have been secured after legal formalities.

Illegal firecrackers also recovered on October 17

The police stated that by October 17, 1,315 kilograms of illegal firecrackers were seized from the Patuli, Dhalai Bridge, and Garia Crossing areas, and 36 kilograms from Bandhanghat. A senior official said, "We are conducting raids and awareness campaigns across the city to prevent the illegal sale and use of banned firecrackers."

Permission to burst firecrackers for two hours

On Friday, Kolkata Police issued strict guidelines for Diwali and Kali Puja, permitting the use of only eco-friendly green crackers. Under the guidelines, considering pollution and public safety, green crackers will be allowed to be burst for only two hours, from 8 PM to 10 PM on October 20.

Police on alert after court order

This action comes after a reprimand from the Calcutta High Court, which questioned the government about its preparations to ban firecrackers. Following this, the police increased surveillance and began monitoring high rooftops and narrow lanes with the help of drones to curb the sale and use of banned firecrackers.

Published on:

19 Oct 2025 10:52 am

English News / National News / Pre-Diwali Crackdown: One Arrested with 600kg of Banned Firecrackers

