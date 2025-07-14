President Appoints New Governors for Haryana, Goa, and Ladakh

New governors have been appointed to three positions, and the list has been released. President Droupadi Murmu has appointed these governors.
Asim Ghosh will be the new Governor of Haryana. It is noteworthy that the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), resigned from his post, which has been accepted by President Draupadi Murmu. Kavinder Gupta has been appointed in his place.
Similarly, Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju has been appointed as the new Governor of Goa. A new notification has been issued in this regard.