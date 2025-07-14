14 July 2025,

Monday

National News

President Appoints New Governors for Haryana, Goa, and Ladakh

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed to three positions. Read the full story to know more.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

New Governors (Photo Source: Patrika)

New governors have been appointed to three positions, and the list has been released. President Droupadi Murmu has appointed these governors.

Asim Ghosh will be the new Governor of Haryana. It is noteworthy that the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), resigned from his post, which has been accepted by President Draupadi Murmu. Kavinder Gupta has been appointed in his place.

Similarly, Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju has been appointed as the new Governor of Goa. A new notification has been issued in this regard.

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 04:30 pm

President Appoints New Governors for Haryana, Goa, and Ladakh
