President Droupadi Murmu Flies in Rafale Fighter Jet Wearing a Fighter Suit

This is not the first time President Murmu has ridden in a fighter jet. Earlier, on April 8, 2023, she became the third President and the second woman head of state to fly a fighter jet, taking off from Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft. Before her, Presidents A P J Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil had also flown in the Sukhoi-30 MKI.