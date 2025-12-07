President Murmu and PM Modi Express Grief Over Goa Accident, 25 Deaths So Far

PM Modi (Image: ANI)
A devastating fire at a nightclub in Arpora, Goa, has claimed the lives of 25 people. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed their condolences over the incident. PM Modi has also announced compensation for the families of the deceased.
President Droupadi Murmu wrote on X that she was deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in North Goa district, which resulted in the loss of many precious lives. My deepest condolences to the affected families. May they find the strength to bear this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and ₹50,000 to the injured. An official from the PMO posted on the 'X' handle, stating that the families of each person who lost their life in the incident in Arpora, Goa, will be given an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF. The injured will be given ₹50,000.
PM Modi spoke with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the phone to take stock of the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the fire incident in Arpora, Goa, is very tragic. My sympathies are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. I spoke with the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, about the situation. The state government is providing all possible assistance to the affected people.
The fire incident occurred in Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa. The Goa Police reported that 25 people died in the accident, of whom 4 have been confirmed as tourists and 14 were staff members. The identities of 7 people are yet to be ascertained. Six people are injured and are undergoing treatment. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Investigations by the police and fire department are ongoing. Legal action is being taken.
