President Murmu and PM Modi Express Grief Over Goa Accident, 25 Deaths So Far

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and ₹50,000 to the injured. An official from the PMO posted on the 'X' handle, stating that the families of each person who lost their life in the incident in Arpora, Goa, will be given an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF. The injured will be given ₹50,000.