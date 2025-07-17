17 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Prisoner Shot in Patna Hospital During Treatment

An inmate admitted for treatment at a hospital in Patna, the capital of Bihar, was shot by unknown assailants. The prisoner had been released on parole.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

Attack on Prisoner (Photo: ANI)

Criminals have once again challenged the law and order situation in Patna, the capital of Bihar. This morning, an inmate admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment was shot by unknown assailants. This prisoner was out on parole and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. The assailants fled the scene after the incident.

The Reason Cited

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patna stated that police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving information about the shooting. The injured prisoner is undergoing treatment at the hospital, and his condition is reported to be stable. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are conducting raids to search for the assailants. Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident may be linked to an old rivalry, although no concrete clues have been found yet.

Terror in the Hospital

The incident has created an atmosphere of terror among local residents and hospital staff. This incident reflects the rising crime graph in Bihar, where several shooting and murder incidents have occurred in recent days. A few days ago, a rural health officer was shot dead in the Pipra area of Patna.

Gunda Raj in Bihar

Raising questions about the law and order situation in the state, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the incident, terming it a symbol of 'Gunda Raj' (rule of the goons). He demanded that the government take immediate steps to curb crime. The police have appealed to the public to contact them immediately if they have any information regarding this case. Currently, the investigation is ongoing, and there are discussions about further tightening security arrangements in the city.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

17 Jul 2025 10:15 am

English News / National News / Prisoner Shot in Patna Hospital During Treatment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.