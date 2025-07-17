Prisoner Shot in Patna Hospital During Treatment

Criminals have once again challenged the law and order situation in Patna, the capital of Bihar. This morning, an inmate admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment was shot by unknown assailants. This prisoner was out on parole and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. The assailants fled the scene after the incident.
The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patna stated that police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving information about the shooting. The injured prisoner is undergoing treatment at the hospital, and his condition is reported to be stable. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are conducting raids to search for the assailants. Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident may be linked to an old rivalry, although no concrete clues have been found yet.
The incident has created an atmosphere of terror among local residents and hospital staff. This incident reflects the rising crime graph in Bihar, where several shooting and murder incidents have occurred in recent days. A few days ago, a rural health officer was shot dead in the Pipra area of Patna.
Raising questions about the law and order situation in the state, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the incident, terming it a symbol of 'Gunda Raj' (rule of the goons). He demanded that the government take immediate steps to curb crime. The police have appealed to the public to contact them immediately if they have any information regarding this case. Currently, the investigation is ongoing, and there are discussions about further tightening security arrangements in the city.