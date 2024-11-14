Priyanka Gandhi called Delhi a ‘gas chamber’, said this thing for Wayanad

‘We have to do something about pollution’ Priyanka Gandhi said that Delhi’s pollution is getting worse every year. We need to work together to find a solution to clean the air. This is not a party issue, especially for children, elderly people, and those with respiratory problems, it has become practically impossible to breathe. We need to do something about it.

Gopal Rai spoke about pollution Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that according to the data from October 12 to November 3, 30.34% of Delhi’s pollution is due to local sources, and 34.97% is due to NCR. The minister said that a joint action plan needs to be created for NCR.