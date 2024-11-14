scriptPriyanka Gandhi called Delhi a ‘gas chamber’, said this thing for Wayanad | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Priyanka Gandhi called Delhi a ‘gas chamber’, said this thing for Wayanad

Delhi Pollution: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has expressed displeasure over the pollution in Delhi. She compared Delhi to a gas chamber. She also praised the air quality of Wayanad.

New DelhiNov 14, 2024 / 04:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi Pollution: The air in Delhi has become poisonous. As a result, health risks have increased for the people of Delhi. The AQI has reached a severe level in many areas of Delhi. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has expressed displeasure over the pollution in Delhi. She compared Delhi to a gas chamber. She also praised the air quality of Wayanad. Priyanka Gandhi shared a video of smog in Delhi on social media. In the video, India Gate and other areas are seen to be surrounded by pollution and fog. Priyanka Gandhi wrote that returning to Delhi from Wayanad was like entering a gas chamber. The air is beautiful in Wayanad, and the AQI is 35.

‘We have to do something about pollution’

Priyanka Gandhi said that Delhi’s pollution is getting worse every year. We need to work together to find a solution to clean the air. This is not a party issue, especially for children, elderly people, and those with respiratory problems, it has become practically impossible to breathe. We need to do something about it.

Gopal Rai spoke about pollution

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that according to the data from October 12 to November 3, 30.34% of Delhi’s pollution is due to local sources, and 34.97% is due to NCR. The minister said that a joint action plan needs to be created for NCR.

Hearing on pollution on November 18

A petition has been filed regarding the increasing pollution in Delhi, and the Supreme Court has agreed to hear it on November 18. The petition urged the court to take immediate action to prevent Delhi from becoming the most polluted city in the world.

News / National News / Priyanka Gandhi called Delhi a ‘gas chamber’, said this thing for Wayanad

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India’s highest airfield at 13,700 feet being prepared for IAF to monitor China’s covert activities

National News

India’s highest airfield at 13,700 feet being prepared for IAF to monitor China’s covert activities

in 3 hours

Success Story: From Village to Becoming an IAS Officer at Just 22, Story of Sulochana Meena from Rajasthan

Education News

Success Story: From Village to Becoming an IAS Officer at Just 22, Story of Sulochana Meena from Rajasthan

in 2 hours

Former CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches Tirupati Balaji, prays for special blessings for Delhi

National News

Former CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches Tirupati Balaji, prays for special blessings for Delhi

in 2 hours

PKL 2024: With Fourth Consecutive Win, Haryana Steelers Reach Top of the Points Table

Other Sports

PKL 2024: With Fourth Consecutive Win, Haryana Steelers Reach Top of the Points Table

in 2 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

Congress, JMM का जुगाड़ देखिए’, टायर से निकले लाखों रुपये, BJP नेता निशिकांत दुबे ने एक्स पर शेयर किया Video

राष्ट्रीय

Congress, JMM का जुगाड़ देखिए’, टायर से निकले लाखों रुपये, BJP नेता निशिकांत दुबे ने एक्स पर शेयर किया Video

in 5 hours

झारखंड में गरजे सीएम योगी, बोले- लाल सलाम वालों को धक्का देकर करना है बाहर

लखनऊ

झारखंड में गरजे सीएम योगी, बोले- लाल सलाम वालों को धक्का देकर करना है बाहर

in 5 hours

Jharkhand Election: गांडेय में कल्पना के सामने बीजेपी की मुनिया देवी, जानें कितनी बार जीत चुकी JMM और अब क्या है सियासी समीकरण

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: गांडेय में कल्पना के सामने बीजेपी की मुनिया देवी, जानें कितनी बार जीत चुकी JMM और अब क्या है सियासी समीकरण

in 5 hours

Jharkhand Election: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए शाम पांच तक हुई 64.86 प्रतिशत वोटिंग

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए शाम पांच तक हुई 64.86 प्रतिशत वोटिंग

18 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: देवघर में PM Modi ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, कहा- झारखंड की पहचान बदलने की हो रही साजिश

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: देवघर में PM Modi ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, कहा- झारखंड की पहचान बदलने की हो रही साजिश

20 hours ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

‘OBC समाज का प्रधानमंत्री कांग्रेस को बर्दाश्त नहीं’, महाराष्ट्र में गरजे PM मोदी, राहुल गांधी पर साधा निशाना

मुंबई

‘OBC समाज का प्रधानमंत्री कांग्रेस को बर्दाश्त नहीं’, महाराष्ट्र में गरजे PM मोदी, राहुल गांधी पर साधा निशाना

in 4 hours

महाराष्ट्र में भगवान गणेश की फोटो पर चिपकाया कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी का पोस्टर, वीडियो वायरल

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र में भगवान गणेश की फोटो पर चिपकाया कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी का पोस्टर, वीडियो वायरल

in 4 hours

Sena vs Sena: उद्धव गुट के कार्यकर्ताओं ने शिंदे गुट की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं पर किया हमला, कपड़े फाड़े!

मुंबई

Sena vs Sena: उद्धव गुट के कार्यकर्ताओं ने शिंदे गुट की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं पर किया हमला, कपड़े फाड़े!

14 hours ago

सोनिया जी, लिख लीजिए आपका राहुल नाम का प्लेन 21वीं बार भी होगा क्रैश: अमित शाह

मुंबई

सोनिया जी, लिख लीजिए आपका राहुल नाम का प्लेन 21वीं बार भी होगा क्रैश: अमित शाह

16 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र की इन VIP सीटों पर होगा दिलचस्प मुकाबला, जानें कहां किसकी होगी किससे टक्कर?

मुंबई

महाराष्ट्र की इन VIP सीटों पर होगा दिलचस्प मुकाबला, जानें कहां किसकी होगी किससे टक्कर?

17 hours ago

Latest National News

India’s highest airfield at 13,700 feet being prepared for IAF to monitor China’s covert activities

National News

India’s highest airfield at 13,700 feet being prepared for IAF to monitor China’s covert activities

in 3 hours

Former CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches Tirupati Balaji, prays for special blessings for Delhi

National News

Former CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches Tirupati Balaji, prays for special blessings for Delhi

in 2 hours

Children’s Day: Why was it celebrated on 20th November instead of 14th November, know the importance and history

National News

Children’s Day: Why was it celebrated on 20th November instead of 14th November, know the importance and history

in 35 minutes

Asaduddin Owaisi was giving an election speech, police issued a notice to avoid inflammatory language

National News

Asaduddin Owaisi was giving an election speech, police issued a notice to avoid inflammatory language

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.