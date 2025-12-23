Delhi: Clashes erupt between police and protesters outside Bangladesh High Commission

The protest began near Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus Metro Station. Here, hundreds of protesters tried to break the multi-layered security cordon set up by the police and paramilitary forces, leading to a tense situation. The protesters were demanding justice for Deepu Chandra Das, who was beaten to death and burned by a mob in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, on December 18. An emotional protester said, "Hindus are being killed. This is the land of Lord Ram and Krishna. We do not harm anyone here, but the dignity and safety of our sisters and daughters are in danger."