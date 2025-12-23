23 December 2025,

Tuesday

National News

Delhi: Clashes erupt between police and protesters outside Bangladesh High Commission

Deepu Chandra Das Lynching Protest: In protest against the brutal murder of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, VHP and Bajrang Dal activists clashed fiercely with the police in Delhi.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

Deepu Chandra Das Lynching Protest

Delhi protest erupts over killing of Hindu youth in Bangladesh (Photo: ANI)

Deepu Chandra Das Lynching Protest: A large protest took place outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi against the brutal lynching of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. Workers from Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Sarvabhartiya Hindu Bengali Sangathan, and Bajrang Dal participated in the protest.

Protesters were chanting slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Yunus Sarkar Hosh Mein Aao," and "Stop Killing Hindus." During this time, there was a heated clash between protesters and security forces, and protesters attempted to break police barricades. The images emerging from the scene depict the growing public outrage over the condition of minorities in Bangladesh.

Pushing and Shoving with Police and Paramilitary Forces

The protest began near Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus Metro Station. Here, hundreds of protesters tried to break the multi-layered security cordon set up by the police and paramilitary forces, leading to a tense situation. The protesters were demanding justice for Deepu Chandra Das, who was beaten to death and burned by a mob in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, on December 18. An emotional protester said, "Hindus are being killed. This is the land of Lord Ram and Krishna. We do not harm anyone here, but the dignity and safety of our sisters and daughters are in danger."

Visa Services Suspended in Delhi and Agartala

This incident has taken on a diplomatic crisis. According to media reports, Bangladesh has suspended its visa and consular services in New Delhi and Agartala indefinitely, citing security reasons. The Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma and demanded ensuring the security of diplomatic missions, calling these protests "pre-planned violence." Bangladesh also expressed deep concern over the alleged vandalism at the Siliguri visa centre. However, India dismissed these allegations as "misleading propaganda" and clarified that the protests were small and did not pose any security threat.

Demand for Justice and International Concern

The horrific murder of 27-year-old Deepu Chandra Das in Bangladesh has drawn international attention. Although Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven people in connection with the case, the victim's father, Rabilal Das, has expressed doubts due to the lack of direct assurances from the government. Meanwhile, West Bengal Congress leader Ashutosh Chatterjee has also appealed to the External Affairs Minister to intervene in the matter. He said, "This is an attack on humanity. Both Hindus and Muslims are being affected. It should not be seen solely through the lens of religion."

A Complex Geopolitical Issue

These protests have now turned into a complex geopolitical issue. Bangladesh has accused India of interfering in its internal affairs, citing previous protests over the death of Sharif Usman Hadi. Nevertheless, these protests, taking place amidst the biting cold in Delhi, are not only raising questions about the safety of minorities but are also severely testing the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh. The protesters' resolve to march towards the High Commission and the alertness of the security forces present a clear picture of this serious international tension.

Published on:

23 Dec 2025 03:02 pm

