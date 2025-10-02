Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Passes Away at 91 in Mirzapur

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra (Image: IANS)
Pt Chhannulal Mishra Death: Renowned classical singer and Padma Vibhushan recipient Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passed away early on Thursday morning at the age of 91 in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. He breathed his last at 4:15 AM at the home of his daughter, Namrata Mishra, in Mirzapur. He had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Later, his daughter brought him to his home in Mirzapur, where he was under medical supervision. Chhannulal Mishra carved a niche in people's hearts with his classical music. His song 'Khele Masane Mein Holi...' is still on everyone's lips today.
The music fraternity is in mourning following the demise of Chhannulal Mishra. His last rites will be performed today at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. Pandit Chhannulal Mishra had been battling several health issues for the past seven months. According to a medical report from the Sir Sundar Lal Hospital at BHU, he had Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), which caused severe inflammation in his lungs. Additionally, he suffered from type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, osteoarthritis, and an enlarged prostate.
On September 11, 2025, his health suddenly deteriorated at his daughter's home in Mirzapur. After complaining of chest pain, he was immediately admitted to the Ramakrishna Sevashram Hospital in Mirzapur. On the night of September 13, considering his condition, he was transferred to the Sir Sundar Lal Hospital at BHU. After 17 days of treatment in the hospital, he was discharged on September 27, as his condition improved. He then went to his daughter's home in Mirzapur, where he was under the supervision of doctors. However, he breathed his last in the early hours of Thursday.
Pandit Chhannulal Mishra was born on August 3, 1936, in Hariharpur, Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh. He was one of the most prominent singers of the Banaras Gharana of Indian classical music. His singing clearly reflected the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (composite culture) of Banaras. His mastery of classical and semi-classical singing styles such as Thumri, Dadra, Kajri, Chaiti, and Bhajan was unparalleled. There was a unique magic in his voice that mesmerised listeners.
Chhannulal Mishra received his musical education from his guru, Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan, and Pandit Thakur Prasad Mishra. He not only kept the tradition of the Banaras Gharana alive but also gave it international recognition. His singing was a wonderful blend of the purity of ragas and the depth of emotions.
Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received many prestigious honours for his invaluable contributions. The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2010. In addition, he was also awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the Yash Bharti Samman by the Uttar Pradesh government. His singing attracted classical music lovers not only in India but also abroad.
