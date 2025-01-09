scriptPublic Holiday: 4-5 Days Off for Sankranti Announced, Find Out When and Where | Latest News | Patrika News
Public Holiday: 4-5 Days Off for Sankranti Announced, Find Out When and Where

Public Holiday Makar Sankranti 2025: Northern India will observe a public holiday for Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Hazrat Ali’s birthday.

New DelhiJan 09, 2025 / 03:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Public Holiday: Several states across India have begun announcing holidays for Makar Sankranti. Some states have declared a four-day holiday, while others have declared a five-day holiday. In North India, the long weekend is extended due to the second Saturday and Sunday falling consecutively. Southern states are experiencing holidays lasting up to a week.
Three festivals are celebrated on January 14th: Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Hazrat Ali’s birthday. In South India, Pongal is celebrated with traditional dishes, decorations, and the worship of the Sun God. Makar Sankranti, celebrated across India, involves kite flying, eating sweets, and family gatherings. Meanwhile, Hazrat Ali’s birthday is marked by prayers, processions, and community service in honour of the revered Islamic leader.

Three to Four-Day Holiday in North India

With the second Saturday falling on January 11th, banks will be closed. Many offices also observe a holiday on the second Saturday. This day also marks Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa, resulting in holidays in Aizawl and Imphal. Sunday, January 12th, is a nationwide holiday. Lohri, celebrated with great enthusiasm in states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir, falls on January 13th. Many states in North India have declared a holiday on January 14th for Makar Sankranti.
Makar Sakranti 2025

Five-Day Holiday Declared in Telangana

The Telangana government’s education department has declared Sankranti holidays from January 13th to 17th in its school calendar for 2024-25. However, with the second Saturday on January 11th and Sunday on January 12th, employees can take an additional day off on Monday, January 13th, and enjoy an extended weekend.

Six-Day Holiday in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a five-day holiday for all schools, colleges, and government offices to mark Pongal 2025. Following Pongal on January 14th, Thiruvalluvar Day and Uzhavar Thirunal will be celebrated on the 15th and 16th respectively. In response to widespread requests from various sections of the state, the government declared an additional holiday on January 17th (Saturday). An official stated in a press release: “Pongal is on January 14th, and holidays will follow on the 15th, 16th, 18th and 19th. Many government employees and students go to their ancestral places to celebrate Pongal. Considering their requests, the government has declared a holiday on January 17th.”
Pongal 2025

A Great Opportunity to Enjoy a Long Weekend

This long weekend offers a perfect break from the hustle and bustle of life, providing the ideal opportunity for everyone to recharge. Whether you want a short trip out of town or a visit to your hometown, this long weekend is the perfect excuse to do so.

News / National News / Public Holiday: 4-5 Days Off for Sankranti Announced, Find Out When and Where

