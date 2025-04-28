scriptPublic Holiday: Schools, Colleges, Banks Closed on April 29th for Parshuram Jayanti | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Public Holiday: Schools, Colleges, Banks Closed on April 29th for Parshuram Jayanti

29th April Public Holiday: A public holiday has been declared in many states across India on the occasion of Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti. Schools, colleges, banks, and government offices will remain closed on this day.

Apr 28, 2025 / 04:04 pm

Patrika Desk

A public holiday has been declared in several Indian states on the occasion of Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti on Tuesday, 29 April 2025. Schools, colleges, banks, and government offices will remain closed on this day. The birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parshuram, the sixth avatar of Bhagwan Vishnu, is celebrated with religious and cultural significance. Let’s find out which states will observe the holiday and what will be closed.

Which States Will Observe the Holiday?

The Punjab government has declared a public holiday for Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti on 29 April 2025. All government and private schools, colleges, universities, and government offices will remain closed. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in Himachal Pradesh will be closed on 29 April due to Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti. There is also a likelihood of a holiday in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Rajasthan for Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti, as this festival is widely celebrated in these regions. Other states may announce holidays based on local administration and educational institutions.

What Will Remain Closed?

Schools and Colleges: All government and private educational institutions in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed. In other states, especially where this festival is celebrated with great fanfare, schools and colleges may be closed. Parents and students should confirm with their respective institutions.
Banks: Bank branches in Himachal Pradesh will be closed, as mentioned in the RBI holiday calendar. However, digital banking services such as net banking, mobile apps, UPI, and ATMs will remain available.

Government Offices: All government offices in Punjab will be closed. In other states, holidays in government offices may depend on the local administration.
Private Offices: The decision to grant a holiday in private sector offices rests on the discretion of the organisation, but many institutions may grant leave to employees due to the religious significance.

Why is Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti Celebrated?

Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated on Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on the Tritiya Tithi of the Vaishakh month in the Hindu calendar. This day marks the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parshuram, who is worshipped as a symbol of dharma and justice. Devotees offer prayers in temples and organise religious events.

