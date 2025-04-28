Public Holiday: Schools, Colleges, Banks Closed on April 29th for Parshuram Jayanti

Which States Will Observe the Holiday? The Punjab government has declared a public holiday for Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti on 29 April 2025. All government and private schools, colleges, universities, and government offices will remain closed. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in Himachal Pradesh will be closed on 29 April due to Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti. There is also a likelihood of a holiday in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Rajasthan for Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti, as this festival is widely celebrated in these regions. Other states may announce holidays based on local administration and educational institutions.

What Will Remain Closed? Schools and Colleges: All government and private educational institutions in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed. In other states, especially where this festival is celebrated with great fanfare, schools and colleges may be closed. Parents and students should confirm with their respective institutions.

Banks: Bank branches in Himachal Pradesh will be closed, as mentioned in the RBI holiday calendar. However, digital banking services such as net banking, mobile apps, UPI, and ATMs will remain available. Government Offices: All government offices in Punjab will be closed. In other states, holidays in government offices may depend on the local administration.