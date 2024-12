Public Holidays 2025: Enjoy 24 Days Off in the New Year, Check the Full List of Holidays

Public Holidays 2025: The year 2025 promises to be special in terms of public holidays, especially for those seeking extended breaks. The government has released the calendar of public holidays for 2025. Let’s take a look at the complete schedule.

Lucknow•Dec 17, 2024 / 03:22 pm• Patrika Desk

Public Holiday

Holidays Calendar 2025: The calendar for holidays falling in the year 2025 has been released. Most holidays fall on weekdays. Festivals like Makar Sankranti, Eid, and Diwali are not falling on Sundays. According to the Uttar Pradesh government’s calendar, 6 January will be Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, 14 January 2025 (Tuesday) will be Makar Sankranti and Hazrat Ali’s birthday, a holiday. Republic Day on 26 January is a national holiday, but it falls on a Sunday. 26 February 2025 (Wednesday) is Maha Shivratri, 13 March (Thursday) is Holika Dahan, and 14 March will also be a holiday for Holi. 31 March 2025 will be a holiday for Eid ul-Fitr.

List of Holidays Date Day Holiday 14 January Tuesday Hazrat Ali Jayanti 26 January Sunday Republic Day 26 February Wednesday Maha Shivratri 14 March Friday Holi 31 March Monday Eid ul-Fitr 6 April Sunday Ram Navami 10 April Thursday Mahavir Jayanti 14 April Monday Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti 18 April Friday Good Friday 12 May Monday Buddha Purnima 7 June Saturday Bakrid / Eid ul-Adha 6 July Sunday Muharram 9 August Saturday Raksha Bandhan 15 August Friday Independence Day 16 August Saturday Janmashtami 5 September Friday Eid-e-Milad 1 October Wednesday Mahanavami 2 October Thursday Vijayadashami 2 October Thursday Gandhi Jayanti 20 October Monday Diwali 21 October Tuesday Diwali Holiday 23 October Thursday Bhai Dooj 5 November Wednesday Guru Nanak Jayanti 25 December Thursday Christmas Day