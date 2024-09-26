Big News for Public Provident Fund Holders, Rules are Changing Soon, Know the New Updates

The Indian government has made some changes to the PPF rules, which will come into effect from October 1. The government issued a circular last month regarding these changes. What changes have been made to the PPF rules and how will they affect PPF account holders? Let’s tell you all about it.

Rules Changed for Minors The government has decided that the interest rate on PPF accounts opened in the name of minors will be the same as the post office savings account. Until the minor turns 18, the PPF interest rate will not apply to the account. Additionally, the maturity date of the PPF account will start from the date the minor turns 18.

No Interest for NRIs According to the new PPF rules, new guidelines have been issued for NRI PPF account holders. So far, NRIs did not have to provide their residence details, but they still received interest equivalent to the post office savings account. However, this will change, and from October 1, 2024, the interest rate on such accounts will be zero. Therefore, if you are an NRI with a PPF account, you should know about this rule and take the necessary action.