Pune: Fake Courier Agent Rapes Girl, Threatens to Return, Police Launch Manhunt

How did the incident occur? According to the police, this horrific incident took place around 7:30 pm on Wednesday in a posh residential society in Kondhwa. The victim was alone in her flat; her brother was out. The accused, disguised as a courier boy, arrived at the victim’s flat with a bank envelope. Under the pretext of getting the documents signed, he asked the woman for a pen. As soon as she turned around, the accused entered the flat, locking the door from inside.

DCP (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde stated that the victim remained unconscious for about an hour after the incident. She regained consciousness around 8:30 pm, after which she informed her family, who then contacted the police. A selfie was found on the victim’s phone, which is currently under analysis.

Selfie taken to issue threats Police suspect the accused used some kind of chemical spray to render the victim unconscious. A forensic team was called to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Shockingly, the accused also took a selfie with the victim’s mobile phone and left a threatening message, stating that he would upload her pictures on social media if she reported the incident to anyone.

10 police teams involved in the search DCP Rajkumar Shinde informed that a case has been registered under sections 64, 77, and 351(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A total of 10 teams, including 5 from the Crime Branch, have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused. The accused’s face has been captured in CCTV footage, and the search is underway.

It is understood that the victim works for a private company. This incident not only raises serious concerns about women’s safety but also highlights how criminals easily gain access to residential buildings under various pretexts.