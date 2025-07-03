scriptPune: Fake Courier Agent Rapes Girl, Threatens to Return, Police Launch Manhunt | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Pune: Fake Courier Agent Rapes Girl, Threatens to Return, Police Launch Manhunt

Pune Rape Crime: Police have stated that the search for the accused is ongoing. All CCTV footage is being examined. This incident once again raises serious questions about women’s safety.

MumbaiJul 03, 2025 / 01:25 pm

Patrika Desk

Pune girl Rape case

Representative Image

A 22-year-old woman in Pune, Maharashtra, was raped by a man posing as a delivery agent. Police said the accused entered the victim’s flat in a residential society and committed the crime. After the heinous act, he even took a selfie with her mobile phone and threatened to return. The accused is currently at large, with at least 10 police teams searching for him. This incident has sent shockwaves through the city.

How did the incident occur?

According to the police, this horrific incident took place around 7:30 pm on Wednesday in a posh residential society in Kondhwa. The victim was alone in her flat; her brother was out. The accused, disguised as a courier boy, arrived at the victim’s flat with a bank envelope. Under the pretext of getting the documents signed, he asked the woman for a pen. As soon as she turned around, the accused entered the flat, locking the door from inside.
DCP (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde stated that the victim remained unconscious for about an hour after the incident. She regained consciousness around 8:30 pm, after which she informed her family, who then contacted the police. A selfie was found on the victim’s phone, which is currently under analysis.

Selfie taken to issue threats

Police suspect the accused used some kind of chemical spray to render the victim unconscious. A forensic team was called to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Shockingly, the accused also took a selfie with the victim’s mobile phone and left a threatening message, stating that he would upload her pictures on social media if she reported the incident to anyone.

10 police teams involved in the search

DCP Rajkumar Shinde informed that a case has been registered under sections 64, 77, and 351(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A total of 10 teams, including 5 from the Crime Branch, have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused. The accused’s face has been captured in CCTV footage, and the search is underway.
It is understood that the victim works for a private company. This incident not only raises serious concerns about women’s safety but also highlights how criminals easily gain access to residential buildings under various pretexts.

News / National News / Pune: Fake Courier Agent Rapes Girl, Threatens to Return, Police Launch Manhunt

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences

World

Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences

9 minutes ago

Mixed Land Use in Uttar Pradesh: Decision likely on giving concession for shops with houses

UP News

Mixed Land Use in Uttar Pradesh: Decision likely on giving concession for shops with houses

16 minutes ago

Heavy Rain: Flood-like Situation in East Rajasthan, Rivers Overflowing; Many Villages Cut Off in Hadoti

Jaipur

Heavy Rain: Flood-like Situation in East Rajasthan, Rivers Overflowing; Many Villages Cut Off in Hadoti

in 8 minutes

Ukraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply

World

Ukraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply

17 hours ago

Latest National News

Kedarnath Yatra 2025 Suspended: Landslides Triggered by Heavy Rain

National News

Kedarnath Yatra 2025 Suspended: Landslides Triggered by Heavy Rain

in 4 hours

Train with Just 150 Seats to Start Soon, Route Too Tempting to Miss

National News

Train with Just 150 Seats to Start Soon, Route Too Tempting to Miss

in 49 minutes

MP school abuse case: Over two dozen girls targeted, PMO seeks report from state government

National News

MP school abuse case: Over two dozen girls targeted, PMO seeks report from state government

17 hours ago

Air India Crash Investigation Reveals Startling Findings: Engine Failure or Technical Malfunction?

National News

Air India Crash Investigation Reveals Startling Findings: Engine Failure or Technical Malfunction?

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.