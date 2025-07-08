8 July 2025,

National News

Punjab AAP Government Announces Free Treatment Up to ₹10 Lakh

The Punjab government claims that under the Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana, treatment for all illnesses will be provided free of charge in both government and private hospitals.

Chandigarh Punjab

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab announced a significant initiative on Tuesday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the 'Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana' (Chief Minister's Health Scheme), a landmark step in the healthcare sector. Under this scheme, every family in Punjab will receive free medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh per year. The scheme will come into effect on 2 October.

AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, stated: “Under the Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana, if you are a citizen of Punjab and someone in your family falls ill, the Punjab government will provide free treatment up to ₹10 lakh annually. Importantly, all employees and pensioners are also included. You no longer need to worry about medical expenses; the government stands with you.”

Treatment in Government and Private Hospitals

The Punjab government says that under the Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana, treatment for all illnesses will be provided free of charge in both government and private hospitals. The scheme will be implemented within three months. Government employees, Anganwadi workers, and Asha workers will also be covered.

MMSY Health Cards to be Issued

CM Bhagwant Mann wrote in a post: The Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana will cover Punjab's approximately 30 million population. Government employees, pensioners, and the people of the state will be issued MMSY health cards. With this card, free and cashless treatment will be available in all government and private hospitals in the state.

Scheme Features

Up to ₹10 Lakh Cashless Treatment: Under this scheme, each family will receive cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh per year. This facility will be available in both government and private hospitals.

Coverage for All Families: Punjab has become the first state in India where all 6.5 million families will benefit from this scheme, without any condition of income or social status.

Easy Registration Process: To avail the benefits of the scheme, only an Aadhaar card and voter ID card will be required. The government will organise special camps for this purpose.

Financial Allocation: The Punjab government has allocated a budget of ₹778 crore for the financial year 2025-26 for this ambitious scheme, demonstrating its firm commitment to its implementation.

English News / National News / Punjab AAP Government Announces Free Treatment Up to ₹10 Lakh
