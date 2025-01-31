scriptPunjab: Bodies Strewn on Road After Bolero-Canter Crash | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Punjab: Bodies Strewn on Road After Bolero-Canter Crash

A horrific collision took place between a Bolero pickup and a canter near Mohan Uttar village in Firozpur.

Chandigarh PunjabJan 31, 2025 / 12:50 pm

Patrika Desk

Road Accident
A major road accident occurred on Friday in Firozpur, Punjab. A horrific collision took place between a Bolero pickup and a canter near Mohan Uttar village in Firozpur. Ten people died in this accident, and several others were seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to the hospital with the help of ambulances. Screams and cries erupted at the scene of the accident. Locals came forward to help and informed the police. Police officials arrived at the scene as soon as they received information about the accident.

Chaos Among the Families of the Deceased

The incident occurred on the Firozpur-Fazilka road in the district. A long traffic jam ensued on the highway after the accident. The police removed the damaged vehicles and cleared the National Highway of stranded vehicles. A Road Safety Force team also reached the scene. The police are currently investigating the matter. The families of the deceased are in a state of shock and grief following the accident.

High Speed Proved Fatal

Inspector Jaswinder Singh Baraṛ, who is investigating the accident, said that Road Safety Force (SSF) teams reached the scene as soon as they received information about the incident. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. After clearing the heavy traffic jam, the police cleared the National Highway. Eyewitnesses reported that the pickup was carrying many people and was travelling at a high speed. Suddenly, the vehicle went out of control, and a canter approaching from behind at high speed collided with it.

The Deceased Were Set to Work as Waiters at Weddings

The Police Inspector stated that labourers were in the Bolero pickup. They were all going from Firozpur towards the rural areas. During this time, the pickup went out of control and collided with a canter coming from behind. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared more than five people dead. People present at the scene say that all those in the Bolero pickup worked as waiters at weddings.

News / National News / Punjab: Bodies Strewn on Road After Bolero-Canter Crash

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

President Droupadi Murmu’s Parliament Address: Aiming to Make 3 Crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’

National News

President Droupadi Murmu’s Parliament Address: Aiming to Make 3 Crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’

in 3 hours

Punjab: Bodies Strewn on Road After Bolero-Canter Crash

National News

Punjab: Bodies Strewn on Road After Bolero-Canter Crash

in 4 hours

Economic Survey: Key to Budget 2025, Its Significance and History

National News

Economic Survey: Key to Budget 2025, Its Significance and History

32 minutes ago

NASA Mission: Indian Air Force Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla to Become First Indian Astronaut on ISS

National News

NASA Mission: Indian Air Force Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla to Become First Indian Astronaut on ISS

in 2 hours

Latest National News

President Droupadi Murmu’s Parliament Address: Aiming to Make 3 Crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’

National News

President Droupadi Murmu’s Parliament Address: Aiming to Make 3 Crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’

in 3 hours

NASA Mission: Indian Air Force Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla to Become First Indian Astronaut on ISS

National News

NASA Mission: Indian Air Force Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla to Become First Indian Astronaut on ISS

in 2 hours

Economic Survey: Key to Budget 2025, Its Significance and History

National News

Economic Survey: Key to Budget 2025, Its Significance and History

32 minutes ago

BJP Wins Chandigarh Mayor Election Despite AAP-Congress Alliance

National News

BJP Wins Chandigarh Mayor Election Despite AAP-Congress Alliance

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.