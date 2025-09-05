Punjab Floods Claim 43 Lives, Submerge 1902 Villages

The Punjab government has declared the state a disaster-affected area. An elderly couple died in Barnala after their house collapsed. Six deaths were reported in Pathankot, and three each in Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Mansa, Rupnagar, and Barnala. The army, air force, NDRF, BSF, and local administration are involved in relief and rescue operations. So far, 19,597 people have been moved to safer locations, including 5,581 in Gurdaspur and 3,432 in Firozpur. 174 relief camps have been set up in the state, of which 74 are active.