Punjab Government to Introduce Bill Imposing Death Penalty for Insulting Religious Texts

The Punjab government has begun preparations to implement a new law taking a strong stance against the desecration (insult) of religious texts. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has promised strict action on this sensitive issue. This law may include provisions for harsh punishments, potentially including the death penalty, for those who desecrate religious texts. This bill may be introduced in a proposed special assembly session on 10-11 July 2025.
CM Bhagwant Mann is preparing a proposal for the death penalty for anyone found guilty of desecration. The government is seeking legal counsel on this matter. If the government receives approval, this proposal will be included in the bill during the two-day special session of the assembly.
It is noteworthy that in 2018, during Captain Amarinder Singh's tenure, the assembly unanimously passed the Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2018 and the Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2018. These bills provided for punishments up to life imprisonment for hurting, damaging, or defiling the Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Quran, and Bible with the intention of hurting religious sentiments.
The Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2018 sought to amend the IPC by including Section 295AA, under which the offender could face a maximum of three years imprisonment with or without a fine. It also increased the punishment under Section 295 of the IPC from two years to ten years imprisonment.
The Amarinder government sent this bill for presidential approval, which was returned by the central government. The central government stated that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has now replaced the Indian Penal Code. They suggested that the state government create its own act based on the provisions for punishment regarding religious texts within the new code.