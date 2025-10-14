Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Punjab Police and BSF Bust Arms Smuggling Racket Based on intelligence

Punjab Police and BSF, acting on intelligence, conducted a joint operation near the India-Pakistan border in Khemkaran (Tarn Taran) and recovered a large cache of weapons.

less than 1 minute read

Amritsar

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 14, 2025

Punjab Police and BSF (Image: IANS)

The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar of Punjab Police, in a successful joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), has recovered a large cache of weapons near the India-Pakistan border in the Khemkaran area of Tarn Taran district. This action was based on intelligence and is a significant blow to cross-border illegal smuggling. Punjab Police shared this information on its official X handle.

Details of Recovered Weapons

  • 2 AK-47 rifles
  • 2 AK-47 magazines
  • 1 PX5 Storm pistol (with magazine)
  • 10 live cartridges

Investigation Intensified to Expose Network

Preliminary investigations suggest that these weapons were smuggled into India from Pakistan via drones or other means. SSOC, Amritsar has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in this case, and the investigation has been intensified. The primary objective of the police is to identify the smugglers, trace their network, and dismantle it completely. The investigation is also looking into whether these weapons were intended for use in terrorist activities or organised crime.

Joint Operation by Punjab Police and BSF

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed this via a post on X. He wrote, "In an intelligence-led operation, SSOC Amritsar in a joint operation with BSF recovered a cache of 3 weapons (2 AK-47 rifles, 2 magazines, 1 PX5 Storm pistol and 10 cartridges) near the India-Pak border in Khemkaran, Tarn Taran."

Police Appeal

Punjab Police has reiterated its commitment to eradicating organised crime and maintaining peace in the state. This operation is considered a significant step towards curbing illegal cross-border activities. The police have appealed to citizens to report any suspicious activity immediately to prevent such incidents. The investigation is ongoing, and further revelations about the smuggling network are expected soon.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

BSF

Published on:

14 Oct 2025 03:19 pm

English News / National News / Punjab Police and BSF Bust Arms Smuggling Racket Based on intelligence

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in these districts on October 14, 15, 16, and 17

climate change rain, Cloudburst, drizzle, flooding, heavy rain, Heavy Showers, hydro-meteorology rain, Light rain, live rain updates, meteorology training rainfall statistics, monsoon, Monsoon Update, pouring rain, precipitation, precipitation data, rain alert, rain forecast, rain training Google, rainfall, Rainfall Prediction, rainy season, real-time rain report, scattered showers, severe weather alerts, storm, stormy weather, Thunderstorm, training for rain safety, weather, weather education, weather Google training, weather report rain, weather tools tutorial, weather training, weather update, wet weather
National News

PM Modi Invited to Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt, Potential Meeting with Trump

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump
World

Childhood Trapped in Mobile Screens: Bizarre Methods Used for Freedom, Rising Tension and Depression in Children

Mobile addiction in Child ren of India
Patrika Special

CJI's Strong Statement on Deepfakes: Calls for Special Law, Emphasises Training for Girls

CJI BR Gavai
National News

NPCI Launches Pilot for UPI Payments via ChatGPT

National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.