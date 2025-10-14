Punjab Police and BSF Bust Arms Smuggling Racket Based on intelligence

Punjab Police and BSF (Image: IANS)
The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar of Punjab Police, in a successful joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), has recovered a large cache of weapons near the India-Pakistan border in the Khemkaran area of Tarn Taran district. This action was based on intelligence and is a significant blow to cross-border illegal smuggling. Punjab Police shared this information on its official X handle.
Preliminary investigations suggest that these weapons were smuggled into India from Pakistan via drones or other means. SSOC, Amritsar has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in this case, and the investigation has been intensified. The primary objective of the police is to identify the smugglers, trace their network, and dismantle it completely. The investigation is also looking into whether these weapons were intended for use in terrorist activities or organised crime.
The Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed this via a post on X. He wrote, "In an intelligence-led operation, SSOC Amritsar in a joint operation with BSF recovered a cache of 3 weapons (2 AK-47 rifles, 2 magazines, 1 PX5 Storm pistol and 10 cartridges) near the India-Pak border in Khemkaran, Tarn Taran."
Punjab Police has reiterated its commitment to eradicating organised crime and maintaining peace in the state. This operation is considered a significant step towards curbing illegal cross-border activities. The police have appealed to citizens to report any suspicious activity immediately to prevent such incidents. The investigation is ongoing, and further revelations about the smuggling network are expected soon.
